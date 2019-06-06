Photo Flash: First Look at Lakewood Playhouse's THE PRODUCERS

Jun. 6, 2019  

The Lakewood Playhouse presents The Producers.

This Big and Bawdy Comedy Musical will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be June 7th through July 7th, 2019 with Special Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, June 13th at 8:00pm (Pay What You Can Night) and 8:00pm on Thursday, June 20th ("Pay What You Can" Actor's Benefit). Our Ticket Prices are $30.00 (General Admission), $28.00 (Military & Seniors) and $25.00 (Students/Educators).

The Production Features a Cast of Local Actors both new, and returning, to our stage; including: Brad Cerenzia / Chap Wolff (Max Bialystock), William Johnson (Leo Bloom), Kyle Sinclair (Franz Liebkind), Henry Talbot Dorset (Roger DeBris), Erik Davis (Carmen Ghia), Hayley Ewerz (Ulla Inga Hanse), Betzy Miller (Hold Me-Touch Me) and a dynamic Male Ensemble featuring Ton Williams, Mark Anthony, Alex Ross, Jaxx Chadick, Judah Sawyer, James Sawyer. Plus our Phenomenal Female Ensemble featuring Kira Vegaega, Nia Hudson, Valerie Ryan Miller, LaNita Antoinette Walters, Jessica Anderson, Chelsea Pedro and Andrea Gordon!

A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all "little old ladies") out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends.

This Production Includes Mature Language, Adult Situations And Humor Parent Guidance Strongly Suggested

Photo Credit: Tim Johnston

Photo Credit: Tim Johnston
Hayler Peters, Chap Wolff, William Johnson

Photo Flash: First Look at Lakewood Playhouse's THE PRODUCERS
Chap Wolff, William Johnson

Photo Flash: First Look at Lakewood Playhouse's THE PRODUCERS
Henry Talbot Dorset and cast

Photo Flash: First Look at Lakewood Playhouse's THE PRODUCERS
Chap Wolff and cast

Photo Flash: First Look at Lakewood Playhouse's THE PRODUCERS
Kyle Sinclair and cast

Photo Flash: First Look at Lakewood Playhouse's THE PRODUCERS
Chap Wolff and cast

Photo Flash: First Look at Lakewood Playhouse's THE PRODUCERS
Chap Wolff and William Johnson

Photo Flash: First Look at Lakewood Playhouse's THE PRODUCERS
Chap Wolff, Henry Talbot Dorset, William Johnson, and cast

Photo Flash: First Look at Lakewood Playhouse's THE PRODUCERS
William Johnson and cast

Photo Flash: First Look at Lakewood Playhouse's THE PRODUCERS
William Johnson and Chap Wolff

Photo Flash: First Look at Lakewood Playhouse's THE PRODUCERS
Hayley Peters, William Johnson, and Chap Wolff

Photo Flash: First Look at Lakewood Playhouse's THE PRODUCERS
William Johnson and Chap Wolff

Photo Flash: First Look at Lakewood Playhouse's THE PRODUCERS
William Johnson, Chap Wolff, and cast



