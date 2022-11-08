Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lisa Estridge Replaces Kennedy Salters as Voice of Audrey II in Village Theatre's ​​​​​​​LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Little Shop of Horrors runs through November 20, 2022, at the Everett Performing Arts Center.

Nov. 08, 2022  
Lisa Estridge Replaces Kennedy Salters as Voice of Audrey II in Village Theatre's ​​​​​​​LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Village Theatre has announced Lisa Estridge as the Voice of Audrey II for all remaining performances of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic Little Shop of Horrors by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

Estridge replaces Kennedy Salters and was most recently seen on the Village Theatre Mainstage as Donna in last season's Mamma Mia! Little Shop of Horrors runs through November 20, 2022, at the Everett Performing Arts Center.

Single tickets can be purchased now through Village Theatre's Box Office in-person in Issaquah (303 Front Street, Issaquah) or Everett (2710 Wetmore Ave, Everett), by phone at (425) 392-2202, or online at VillageTheatre.org.

Estridge has been a staple in the Seattle theatre community since graduating with her master's degree from the University of Washington's PATP program. Other past Village productions include The Who's Tommy, Once On This Island, The Ark, Peter Pan, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Bells are Ringing.

One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows of all time, Little Shop of Horrors is a wildly entertaining spoof of 1950s sci-fi movies that's become a household name, many thanks to the hit score from the songwriting team that brought to life Disney's animation blockbusters The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin.

Village Theatre's Little Shop of Horrors cast features Belle Shippy as Crystal (HBO's Here and Now), Brandi Birdsong as Ronnette (Oregon Coast College: West Side Story), Eric Polani Jensen as Mushnik (Village Theatre: She Loves Me), Shanelle Nicole Leonard as Audrey (Village Theatre: My Heart Is the Drum), Kyle Nicholas Anderson as Seymour (Village Theatre: Guys & Dolls), Nick Watson as Orin Scrivello D.D.S. (Village Theatre: Guys & Dolls), Lisa Estridge as The Voice of Audrey II (Village Theatre: Mamma Mia!), and John David Scott as Audrey II Puppeteer (Village Theatre: Guys & Dolls).

Understudies include Ania Briggs (Chiffon, Audrey), Elsa Miller (Chiffon, Crystal), Jadyn Muralt (Ronnette, The Voice of Audrey II), Josh Krupke (Mushnik), Brad Lo Walker (Seymour), and Vincent Milay (Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Audrey II Puppeteer).

The creative team features Director Brandon Ivie, Music Directors Aaron M. Davis Norman and Tim Symons, Choreographer Randy Ford, Associate Music Director Aimee Hong, Associate Choreographer Robbi Moore, Scenic Designer Tim Mackabee, Costume Designer Sarafina Bush, Lighting Designer Robert Aguilar, Wig & Hair Designer Kaleena Jordan, Sound Designer Kurt Conway, Stage Manager Shay Trusty, Assistant Stage Manager Stefania Giron Zuluaga, and Dramaturg Jeanette Sanchez-Izenman.

Little Shop of Horrors

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman
Music by Alan Menken
Based on the Film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith
Directed by Brandon Ivie

Romance! Murder! Doo-wop! Aliens! A wildly entertaining dark sci-fi musical comedy, Little Shop of Horrors follows the misadventures of a lowly floral shopkeeper who discovers a seemingly harmless new breed of plant (with a secret taste for human blood) that carries ambitions that threaten our hero's romantic inclinations... and the world! From the writing team who brought us Disney's animation blockbusters The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin, this Broadway classic blends the sounds of rock and Motown that is considered one of the funniest musical comedies of all time. Warning: Don't feed the plants!


For tickets and information visit VillageTheatre.org/Shop.




LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER to Return To The Triple Door in December Photo
LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER to Return To The Triple Door in December
Seattle’s most glamorous holiday tradition returns to the Triple Door for its sixteenth astounding season! Lily Verlaine and Jasper McCann are elated to announce the return of their award-winning wintertime spectacle, Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker running at The Triple Door from December 7-30 for 29 performances.
Hmong New Year Celebration Offers Food, Music & Dance At Seattle Center Photo
Hmong New Year Celebration Offers Food, Music & Dance At Seattle Center
​​​​​​​Seattle Center Festál continues with the Hmong New Year Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall. The festival, produced in partnership with Hmong Association of Washington, is free, family friendly and open to the public.  
A CHRISTMAS STORY Announced At Tacoma Little Theatre This Holiday Season Photo
A CHRISTMAS STORY Announced At Tacoma Little Theatre This Holiday Season
Back by popular demand, Tacoma Little Theatre presents A Christmas Story, adapted for the stage by Philip Grecian. This holiday classic will be directed by Jennifer York.
THE WIZ, FUN HOME & More Lead Seattles November Top Picks Photo
THE WIZ, FUN HOME & More Lead Seattle's November Top Picks
Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month we've got The Sound of Music, Wicked, and more!

More Hot Stories For You


Hmong New Year Celebration Offers Food, Music & Dance At Seattle CenterHmong New Year Celebration Offers Food, Music & Dance At Seattle Center
November 3, 2022

​​​​​​​Seattle Center Festál continues with the Hmong New Year Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall. The festival, produced in partnership with Hmong Association of Washington, is free, family friendly and open to the public.  
A CHRISTMAS STORY Announced At Tacoma Little Theatre This Holiday SeasonA CHRISTMAS STORY Announced At Tacoma Little Theatre This Holiday Season
November 2, 2022

Back by popular demand, Tacoma Little Theatre presents A Christmas Story, adapted for the stage by Philip Grecian. This holiday classic will be directed by Jennifer York.
Sound Theatre to Present COST OF LIVING and More for 'Sweet 16' Season LineupSound Theatre to Present COST OF LIVING and More for 'Sweet 16' Season Lineup
October 29, 2022

During Sound Theatre Company's 2023 season, an unprecedented number of new works will hit the stages: two world premieres, the Seattle premiere of a Pulitzer-winning play currently on Broadway, and a playwright-in-residence' latest work in development.
Dia De Muertos Festival Seattle Invites Families To Honor Loved OnesDia De Muertos Festival Seattle Invites Families To Honor Loved Ones
October 28, 2022

​​​​​​​Seattle Center Festál presents the Dia de Muertos Festival Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center. The festival is family oriented, free and open to the public. 
National Symphony Orchestra To Present 2022 Holiday Concerts, December 6–18National Symphony Orchestra To Present 2022 Holiday Concerts, December 6–18
October 27, 2022

The National Symphony Orchestra will perform several holiday programs throughout the month of December.