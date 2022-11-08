Lisa Estridge Replaces Kennedy Salters as Voice of Audrey II in Village Theatre's ​​​​​​​LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Village Theatre has announced Lisa Estridge as the Voice of Audrey II for all remaining performances of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic Little Shop of Horrors by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

Estridge replaces Kennedy Salters and was most recently seen on the Village Theatre Mainstage as Donna in last season's Mamma Mia! Little Shop of Horrors runs through November 20, 2022, at the Everett Performing Arts Center.

Single tickets can be purchased now through Village Theatre's Box Office in-person in Issaquah (303 Front Street, Issaquah) or Everett (2710 Wetmore Ave, Everett), by phone at (425) 392-2202, or online at VillageTheatre.org.

Estridge has been a staple in the Seattle theatre community since graduating with her master's degree from the University of Washington's PATP program. Other past Village productions include The Who's Tommy, Once On This Island, The Ark, Peter Pan, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Bells are Ringing.

One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows of all time, Little Shop of Horrors is a wildly entertaining spoof of 1950s sci-fi movies that's become a household name, many thanks to the hit score from the songwriting team that brought to life Disney's animation blockbusters The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin.

Village Theatre's Little Shop of Horrors cast features Belle Shippy as Crystal (HBO's Here and Now), Brandi Birdsong as Ronnette (Oregon Coast College: West Side Story), Eric Polani Jensen as Mushnik (Village Theatre: She Loves Me), Shanelle Nicole Leonard as Audrey (Village Theatre: My Heart Is the Drum), Kyle Nicholas Anderson as Seymour (Village Theatre: Guys & Dolls), Nick Watson as Orin Scrivello D.D.S. (Village Theatre: Guys & Dolls), Lisa Estridge as The Voice of Audrey II (Village Theatre: Mamma Mia!), and John David Scott as Audrey II Puppeteer (Village Theatre: Guys & Dolls).

Understudies include Ania Briggs (Chiffon, Audrey), Elsa Miller (Chiffon, Crystal), Jadyn Muralt (Ronnette, The Voice of Audrey II), Josh Krupke (Mushnik), Brad Lo Walker (Seymour), and Vincent Milay (Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Audrey II Puppeteer).

The creative team features Director Brandon Ivie, Music Directors Aaron M. Davis Norman and Tim Symons, Choreographer Randy Ford, Associate Music Director Aimee Hong, Associate Choreographer Robbi Moore, Scenic Designer Tim Mackabee, Costume Designer Sarafina Bush, Lighting Designer Robert Aguilar, Wig & Hair Designer Kaleena Jordan, Sound Designer Kurt Conway, Stage Manager Shay Trusty, Assistant Stage Manager Stefania Giron Zuluaga, and Dramaturg Jeanette Sanchez-Izenman.

Little Shop of Horrors

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Based on the Film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith

Directed by Brandon Ivie

Romance! Murder! Doo-wop! Aliens! A wildly entertaining dark sci-fi musical comedy, Little Shop of Horrors follows the misadventures of a lowly floral shopkeeper who discovers a seemingly harmless new breed of plant (with a secret taste for human blood) that carries ambitions that threaten our hero's romantic inclinations... and the world! From the writing team who brought us Disney's animation blockbusters The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin, this Broadway classic blends the sounds of rock and Motown that is considered one of the funniest musical comedies of all time. Warning: Don't feed the plants!



For tickets and information visit VillageTheatre.org/Shop.