Lakewood Playhouse Launches Inaugural FESTIVAL OF NEW VOICES Showcasing Emerging Playwrights

Lakewood Playhouse will present its inaugural Festival of New Voices from October 15–19, 2025, celebrating emerging playwrights from across the U.S. and beyond. The weeklong event features public readings of seven new plays, each followed by audience talkbacks, offering writers the opportunity to hear their work aloud and engage directly with theatergoers.
Chosen from nearly 200 submissions worldwide, the selected works highlight diverse stories and styles, from family dramas to historical mysteries. “This festival is a celebration of creativity and connection,” the Playhouse announced. “By spotlighting new writing and fresh perspectives, we’re helping playwrights grow and giving audiences a voice in that process.”
October 15 – 7:30 p.m. – Herb Cleary Meant No Harm by Craig Houk, directed by Luke Amundson
October 16 – 7:30 p.m. – The Docent by Donna Kaz, directed by Joseph C. Walsh
October 17 – 7:30 p.m. – The Good Kind by Gina Grosso, directed by Faith Bennett Russell
October 18 – 2:00 p.m. – Savage Saints by Raul Garza, directed by Jeanette Sanchez
October 18 – 7:30 p.m. – ...Of Champions by Chandra Thomas, directed by Michelle N. Matlock
October 19 – 2:00 p.m. – Agatha by Zoe Stanton-Savitz and A Second Language by Kate Neuman, both directed by Frank Thompson
Each reading will take place on the Lakewood Playhouse stage and will be followed by an audience talkback.
Tickets are $10 per reading, with Agatha and A Second Language presented together. Admission is free for Season Ticket and Flex Pass holders. Reservations can be made by calling (253) 588-0042 or visiting lakewoodplayhouse.org.
