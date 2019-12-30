Join Bainbridge Performing Arts in February for TAIKO DRUMMING: SOUNDS FROM JAPAN

"Head for Japan" this February as BPA's Cultural Outreach Series brings the powerful and beautiful tones of Japanese Taiko Drumming and other Japanese instruments to the BPA stage.

This concert is created and led by Japanese professional Taiko performers, Ringtaro Tateishi and Asako Tateishi. Since 2009, the two have led Taiko programs at the Seattle-based CHIKIRI & The School of TAIKO.

Launched nearly five decades ago, Ringtaro's unparalleled Taiko experience spans a 10-year world tour as a member of the world-renowned Taiko group "ONDEKOZA" and seven years of daily performances at EPCOT / Walt Disney World. With ONDEKOZA, Ringtaro visited 26 countries, held more than 1,000 performances - including four concerts at Carnegie Hall, and traveled the United States in a three-year marathon tour.

Visit CHIKIRI & The School of TAIKO online at www.japancreativearts.com.

Tickets for the Friday, February 28 public performance at 7:30 p.m. - $12 for adults, and $10 for children - may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance.

A School Outreach demonstration and performance for teachers and K-12 students will be held on Friday, February 28 at 12:30 p.m. Attendance may be arranged with BPA Operations Manager Siobhan Maguire at 206.842.4560 x2. This 45-minute performance ties to the academic curriculum in a number of areas including the role music plays in a global world. Student tickets are $7 per person, and the accompanying teacher and up to two chaperone tickets are included free of charge.

BPA's 2020 Cultural Outreach Series is made possible thanks to the support of BCF Discretionary Grant Fund and BCF Community Grant Cycle Partners: Alder Fund, Bob & Judy Karr Family Fund, David & Fran Moen, Marcia & Doug Hastings, and Elaine & Paul VonRosenstiel. BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, Bainbridge Island Ace Hardware, Bainbridge Island Magazine, the City of Bainbridge Island, One Call for All, and Town & Country Markets. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org





