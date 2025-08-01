JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT NOw Playing At Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spokane Valley Summer Theatre is bringing vibrant color and timeless storytelling to the stage with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, now playing at University High School Theatre. The production marks SVST’s biggest cast yet, featuring nearly 40 performers in a bold reimagining of the iconic family musical.

Directed by Collin J. Pittmann, choreographed by Angela Rose Pierson, and with music direction by Christian Skok, the production puts a fresh spin on the classic story of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son. Known for its infectious score and dazzling visuals, the show includes hits like “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door,” and “Go Go Joseph.”

Andrea Olsen leads the production as the Narrator, joined by Landon Toth in the title role. The cast also features Sam Schneider, Drew Olsen, Dakota Moses, Gatieh Nacario, Grant Measures, Abe McKinney, Aiden Headley, Ayden Gilbreath, Jared Kraft, Josh White, and Benjamin Milonas as Joseph’s brothers; Dan Griffith as Jacob; Vanessa Cole as Pharaoh/Wife; and Sophia Dompier as Mrs. Potiphar. A dynamic ensemble of wives, children, and students round out the cast.

Performances are accompanied by a live pit orchestra conducted by Christian Skok, with musicians on piano, keyboards, bass, guitar, horns, woodwinds, and percussion.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is running at the University High School Theatre in Spokane Valley. Tickets are on sale now at svsummertheatre.com or through the Box Office at (509) 368-7897.

