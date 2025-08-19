Intiman Theatre And The Feast Announce Cast For THE LITTLE FOXES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Intiman Theatre and The Feast have announced casting for The Little Foxes by Lillian Hellman, running October 15–November 2, 2025, at the Erickson Theatre.

The production will star Alexandra Tavares (CRAVE, The Lower Depths, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window) in the iconic role of Regina Giddens, a character famously portrayed by Bette Davis, Elizabeth Taylor, Cynthia Nixon, and Laura Linney. Directed by Ryan Guzzo Purcell, Artistic Director of The Feast (formerly The Williams Project), the production will open Intiman’s 52nd season.

Intiman and The Feast share a long history of collaboration, including The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window (2023) and Orpheus Descending (2015).

Cast and Creative Team

The cast will feature Nabilah Ahmed, Brenda Joyner, Ally Poole, Brandon J. Simmons, Jomar Tagatac, and Bradley Wrenn. Staged in-the-round as an immersive cocktail party that transforms into a cage match, the production will feature VIP tables surrounding the stage complete with a bottle of champagne.

The creative team includes Julia Welch (scenic design), Katrina Hess (costume design), Jessica Trundy (lighting design), and Erin Berdnarz (sound design). The stage manager is Neen Williams-Teramachi.

From the Artistic Director

“Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes is a brutal, elegant takedown of unchecked ambition—and, although it was written over 85 years ago, it feels terrifyingly current,” says Jennifer Zeyl, Artistic Director. “At Intiman, we’re drawn to stories that hold a mirror to power and legacy. This production cracks open a classic, asking: ‘What are we willing to trade for survival, and who pays the price?’ I can’t wait for audiences to experience this fierce, beautifully crafted revival.”

About the Play

Regina has watched her brothers amass fortunes while she, as a woman, is threatened with losing her inheritance. Using ruthless cunning, she wields manipulation, blackmail, and deceit to claim her stake—no matter the cost. Hellman’s gripping family drama explores the corrosive effects of unchecked ambition and the moral decay at the heart of American life.

Tickets

Tickets are now on sale, including 21+ options in the cocktail lounge as well as all-ages traditional theater seating. Learn more at intiman.org.

