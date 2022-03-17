Intiman Announces Cast for TWO MILE HOLLOW

Intiman Theatre announces the cast and ticket sales for the Pacific Northwest premiere of Two Mile Hollow by Leah Nanako Winkler and directed by Jesse Jou. This will be the first Intiman production at Broadway Performance Hall (1625 Broadway, Seattle 98122) after the company relocated to Seattle Central College in Capitol Hill. The comedy will show April 26 - May 14, 2022 and tickets are now on sale.

Two Mile Hollow is a parody family drama about the Donnellys - a very white family with very white problems. They have gathered together to dish secrets and drink wine one last time in their Hamptons estate before the home is sold. A cast of Asian American Pacific Islanders turns the "rich white family with secrets" genre on its head and splits it open for laughs and stinging insight. The cast features MJ Daly, M. Keala Milles, Jr., Naho Shioya, Ray Tagavilla, and Annie Yim.

"Leah Nanako Winkler's creative risks are hilarious and huge, the biggest of which may be having the white Donnelly family all played by actors of the global majority," says director Jesse Jou. "In this choice, she adds her voice to a significant lineage of minoritized artists who have used the performance of whiteness as a way to resist, ridicule, and repair the harm of white supremacy."

"Intiman is absolutely thrilled to welcome a majority AAPI creative team to the project, '' says Jennifer Zeyl, Intiman Artistic Director. These artists include: Reiko Huffman (Scenic Design), Katrina Hess (Costume Design), Vada Briceño (Lighting Design), Erin Bednarz and Madelyn Zant (Sound Design), Justin Huertas (Composer), Steven Tran (Music Director), Nina Williams-Teramachi (Stage Manager), Alyda Sorm (Asst. Stage Manager), and Francesca Betancourt (Intimacy Director).

Advance tickets are available now at intiman.org, ranging from $5-$75. Walk-up tickets on the day of the show will be FREE FOR EVERYONE, with a minimum guaranteed availability of 20 tickets for each performance starting 60 mins before show time on a first come, first served basis. Every Friday performance at Intiman will be ASL interpreted. Members of the Inti-Club receive 50% off their ticket purchase with membership starting as low as $8/month.