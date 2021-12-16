Intiman Announces Cast & Tickets For THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP, A PENNY DREADFUL

-Intiman Theatre is thrilled to announce the cast and ticket sales for THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP, A PENNY DREADFUL by Charles Ludlam and directed by Jasmine Joshua (they/them).

This will be the first Intiman production since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the first in the company's new home at Seattle Central College. The play features Helen Roundhill (they/them) and Jesse Calixto (he/him) as the dynamic duo who bring the entire cast to life in this riotous camp comedy the New York Times calls, "Wickedly funny!" The production will show February 8-26, 2022 at the Erickson Theatre (1524 Harvard Ave. Seattle WA 98122).

THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP centers on an English estate haunted by the former mistress who has recently passed (or has she?). There are mummies, werewolves, mistaken identities, and a ton of madcap blunders. Two performers, dozens of wigs, and 35 costume quick-changes bring an eclectic cast of characters to life in this camp comedy classic from Charles Ludlam (1943-1987), creator of New York's Ridiculous Theatrical Company.

"What a total joy it will be to welcome audiences to Intiman's new home to enjoy this campy classic re-envisioned by one of Seattle's most hilarious stage directors," says Zeyl. "At this point, we can all use a reminder of the essential truth of the Ridiculous Theatre: You are a living mockery of your own ideals. If not, you have set your ideals too low."

"I am beyond thrilled to be working on this hysterical show," says Joshua. "My love for camp comedy, my background and reputation with Reboot and gender play are perfectly suited for VEP. Laughter is my favorite way to heal and after the past two years, I cannot think of a better way to re-introduce ourselves back into theatre, both artists and audiences alike, than with a raucous, irreverent, and, of course, ridiculous Charles Ludlam comedy."

THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP premiered in October 1984 at the Sheridan Square Playhouse in New York City where it played for two years, and it remains Ludlam's most popular play. This will be the second time Intiman audiences will enjoy the show, after it was last seen in 2005.

The creative team for Intiman's THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP includes Devin Peterson (Scenic Design), Pete Rush (Costume Design), Robert J. Aguilar (Lighting Design), Matt Starritt (Sound Design), Jessamyn Bateman-lino (Stage Manager), and Alison Kozar (Asst. Stage Manager).



THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP is a full length play in three acts, with one intermission. Advance tickets are available now at intiman.org, ranging from $5-$75. Walk-up tickets on the day of the show will be FREE FOR EVERYONE, with a minimum guaranteed availability of 20 tickets for each performance. These free tickets are released by the box office starting 60 mins before show time on a first come, first served basis. Every Friday performance at Intiman will be ASL interpreted. Members of the Inti-Club receive 50% off their ticket purchase with membership starting as low as $8/month.