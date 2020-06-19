Festival Sundiata Presents Black Arts Fest, starting at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 21, online, sharing traditional and contemporary African American heritage by showcasing local and national artists. This year's virtual presentation includes dance, music, art, a history exhibit, special "Sundiata Moments" and more. The engaging and entertaining line-up includes:

Opening Remarks & Entertainment

Greetings by Sundiata African American Cultural Association President Roberto Jourdan, Seattle Center Director Robert Nellams and City of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan

Buffalo Soldiers Color Guard

National Anthem by vocalist, Mariah Vann, and keyboardist Lucia Francine Wiggins

"Story of Sundiata" presented by Kouyote Arts

Sundiata Moments - noted performances from past festivals

Dramatics featuring Willie Ford

Wale

ConFunkShun

Steve Arrington

Rose Royce

Midnight Starr

The Dazz Band

Angela Bush

Sundiata Tribute

Mr. Mohammed Shaibu, a legendary musician and veteran Sundiata performer who passed away in April, will be remembered by his longtime partner, Yaw, in a special tribute.

Music/Dance

NW Tap Connection

William Demps

Funk E Fusion with Lizzie Sunchine & CT Thompson

Mach X Band with Zhanea June, Zachary Bruce and Lucia Farncine

Art

Art Presentation by Kimberley Phillips: Iconic Black Artist Jacob Lawrence

Readings/Storytelling

Untold Truth, by Delbert Richardson, chronicling the rich history of Africans beginning from before they arrived in America, through slavery and the Jim Crow to today - and highlighting the many contributions of African Americans in the areas of culture, science and technologies.

Sundiata 2020 Special Appearance

Howard Hewett & Saeed Renaud

Closing Remarks

Roberto Jourdan

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series provides a forum for cultural groups to come together, where they can share their stories with the greater community--and where all can feel a sense of belonging. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.

Seattle Center presents Festál: Festival Sundiata presents Black Arts Fest in partnership with Sundiata African American Cultural Association as part of a series that provides a stage and platform for the traditions and accomplishments of the participating communities. Streaming is free of charge. For more information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.

http://festivalsundiata.org or https://www.facebook.com/FestivalSundiataBlackArtsFest

