Jul. 3, 2019  

Family-Friendly Fabulous Fables Are Coming Soon to a Park Near You

Theater Schmeater's tradition of bringing free family-friendly shows to Seattle parks continues this summer with a collection of Aesop's best-known fables. The Fabulous Fable Factory runs July 13 - August 15, starting at the 2019 Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival.

This delightful fable mashup was written by Joseph Robinette, and is based on the musical by Joseph Robinette and Thomas Tierney. Theater Schmeater's production will be directed by D.R. Amromin, who notes that "we are all storytellers. We live in a world full of stories, and the ones that stick with us are usually the stories that teach us something."

The Fabulous Fable Factory tells the story of an inquisitive youngster, Monroe, who discovers an old factory operated by Mr. Aesop and an assembly line of fablemakers.

The show explores some of Aesop's best-known fables including: "The Ant and the Grasshopper," "The Lion and the Mouse," "The Tortoise and the Hare," and others. Amromin has a challenge for audience members: "Will you be able to help our hero figure out what the moral of each story is?"

This rousing adventure brings Aesop's fables to life, and is a delight for young and old alike. Admission to the show is 100% free. Come play with Theater Schmeater this summer - you might even learn something!

