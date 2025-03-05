Eddie Izzard to Bring Shakespeare's HAMLET To Seattle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following an upcoming two-week run at San Francisco's American Conservatory Theatre, a triple-extended New York run, a box office record-breaking two-week run at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, and a six-week London run— Izzard brings 23 characters to life in a dynamic new staging of William Shakespeare's iconic play, adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell.

This two-week engagement performs Weds., April 30 to Sun., May 11 at Seattle Rep's Leo K. Theatre and is a co-presentation by Seattle Theatre Group (STG) and Seattle Rep.

