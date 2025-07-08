EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY to Make Northwest Premiere at Theatre Off Jackson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following their 2024 Gregory Award-winning production of Vietgone, SIS Productions and Pork Filled Productions, in association with Theatre Off Jackson, will present the Northwest premiere of Exotic Deadly: OR the MSG Play by Keiko Green. Directed by Mimi Katano, the production will run September 6â€“20, 2025 at Theatre Off Jackson (409 7th Ave. S., Seattle), with a preview performance on Friday, September 5.

Set in 1999, Exotic Deadly follows Ami, an awkward Japanese American high schooler trying to stay invisibleâ€”until she discovers her family is responsible for manufacturing MSG, the "poison spice" blamed for corrupting the youth. As a mysterious new girl from Japanâ€”named Exotic Deadlyâ€”shakes up her world, Ami is pulled into a whimsical, time-traveling adventure full of crushes, family secrets, and unexpected power.

The cast features Karis Ho, Pearl Mei Lam, Josh Kenji, James Lee, Van Lang Pham, and Kathy Hsieh, with understudies Julie Chen, Karissa Chin, Joshua Erma, Ken Kavin, Tim Takechi, and Maia Low. The creative team includes Grecia Leal Pardo and Madelyn Salvucci (production managers), P. Alyda Sorm (stage manager), Jasmine Lomax (fight/intimacy director), Parmida Zaei (scenic designer), Katrina Hess (Costume Designer), Robin Macartney (props designer), Josh Valdez (sound designer), Cassie Bray and Zane Exactly (puppetry designers), Toki Banh (assistant stage manager), Omar Faust (accessibility coordinator), Alegra Batara (social media coordinator), and Patrick Kang (dramaturgy support).

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Additional performances include special Saturday matinees on September 13 and 20 at 2:00 p.m.; industry nights on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and a relaxed sensory performance on Saturday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 and are available at ticketleap.events/tickets/pork-filled/exotic-deadly. Audience members who purchase tickets to Exotic Deadly from PFP or SIS will receive 25% off tickets to Washington Ensemble Theatreâ€™s concurrent production of Keiko Greenâ€™s Hells Canyon. Teen Tix is accepted. For more information, email tix@porkfilled.com, text â€ª(206) 486-0375, or visit porkfilled.com.