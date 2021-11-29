December Events Announced On Whidbey Island

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts has announced its December lineup events including Art Walk "First Saturday" Reception Lasher Gallery, Whidbey Island Dance Theatre's The Nutcracker, Swingin' in the Holidays with SWHS Jazz Ensemble, Classical Uncorked | The Beggar Boys: A Celtic Christmas, Santa's Holiday Playlist, SOUL-stice Soiree with Doctor Savage, and The Seattle International Comedy Competition (Best of - New Years Eve)

ART WALK "FIRST SATURDAY" RECEPTION | LASHER GALLERY - DEC 4

Featuring the artwork of Earl Lasher and Doug Hansen. The Langley Art Walk is the perfect way to take in the incredible array of artwork our village by the sea has to offer. The first Saturday of the month between 5:00 and 7:00pm, each participating gallery opens their doors to showcase stunning works from local and regional artists. Our reception is a wonderful opportunity to meet our featured artists and learn about their processes, influences, and inspirations. A portion of all artwork sales benefit the center. Art on display in the Lasher Gallery can also be viewed weekdays from 10:00 - 4:00 M-F.

THE NUTCRACKER | WHIDBEY ISLAND DANCE THEATRE - DEC 10 - DEC 19

Whidbey Island Dance Theatre's dazzling production of The Nutcracker brings audiences on a wondrous journey for the ultimate holiday tradition. Children travel along with Clara as she explores the land of dreams graced with magical creatures in a winter wonderland, and a captivating forest along with an intriguing Drosselmeyer, and the brave Rat Queen! This is a Whidbey Island tradition no family should miss.

SWINGIN' IN THE HOLIDAYS WITH SWHS JAZZ ENSEMBLE - DEC 15

Award-winning SWHS Jazz Band Holiday Concert! The SWHS Jazz Ensemble plays arrangements of holiday favorites inspired by Basie, Ellington, and Kenton. Featuring the best of the students work under the baton of Chris Harshman. A not to be missed toe tapping and joyous holiday favorite!

CLASSICAL UNCORKED | THE BEGGAR BOYS: A CELTIC CHRISTMAS - DEC 18

Warm up your holiday season as The Beggar Boys bring traditional Christmas music from Ireland, Scotland, and Wales to the Pacific Northwest. The ethereal voice of Abigail Lennox blends with fiddles, whistle, and guitar to create the Beggar Boys' signature blend of traditional songs and tunes and powerful originals, called "lush and revealing" by the Boston Globe. This festive program will also feature Larry Young's dramatic storytelling and live Irish step dancing - a perfect family holiday treat.

SANTA'S HOLIDAY PLAYLIST - DEC 19

Whidbey Island Orchestra shares classic and contemporary favorites that are sure to delight and inspire some good cheer! "Santa's Playlist" with Whidbey Island Orchestra is jam-packed with holiday favorites, from Charlie Brown's Christmas to selections from the Nutcracker, everything from gorgeous carols and Chanukah songs, The Grinch, and Mariah Carey, to pure Christmas nostalgia. We've planned an evening sure to warm hearts and get everyone into the spirit of the holidays.

SOUL-STICE SOIREE WITH DOCTOR SAVAGE - DEC 21

Some say Doctor Savage is brewing up the funkiest chemistry experiment of all time. Featuring the groovy chops of some of the Pacific Northwest's finest musicians this band will be sure to bring the party and keep it started! Featuring: Joanna Cook, Keegan Harshman, Eric Vanderbilt-Mathews, Grant Neubauer, Josh Collins, Alex Dugdale, William Mapp, and Max Holmberg.

THE SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY COMPETITION (BEST OF - NEW YEARS EVE) - DEC 31

The 'Best of' New Years Eve show! The Seattle International Comedy Competition is the REAL "Last Comic Standing." 26 Days. 22 Shows. 18 Venues. 32 comedians from the U.S., Canada, UK, and Japan. Over $15,000 in cash prizes. It's America's biggest touring comedy festival. Headliner: Christina Walkinshaw. Hosted by Robert Pidde.

Learn more at www.WICAonline.org.