DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Hold Final Tour Performances at Seattle's Paramount Theatre in March

Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount will welcome Dear Evan Hansen to the Paramount Theatre from March 7 - 12.

Tickets are available now on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10am to 6pm).

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

The winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

CAST BIOGRAPHIES

ANTHONY NORMAN (Evan Hansen) Honored and beyond grateful to be here. Multi-instrumentalist from Chicago. Broadway: The Prom (OBC); National Tour: Newsies; TV/Film: Mare of Easttown, Chicago Med, Newsies Live, Dropping (upcoming); Selected Regional: Marcus in Murder for Two (FLMTF). Thanks to Richard Lissemore for showing me the way, Melissa Cross, Steve, Randi, Cady Huffman and Scott Weinstein. Thanks to the DEH team for welcoming me with such open arms. To Stacey, Danny, and Ben for believing in me. To Mom and Dad for your unwavering support. To stream my upcoming EP and future announcements, check out www.anthonyjnorman.com or follow @a_norms on Instagram.

ALAINA ANDERSON (Zoe Murphy) is elated to be making her professional debut! Proud alum of Yale University, B.A. Cognitive Science. Previous roles include Aldonza (Man of La Mancha), Wendla (Spring Awakening), Cinderella (Into The Woods), and Nina (In The Heights). Love and gratitude to the wonderful family, friends, and mentors who have supported her, as well as Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano, Stacey Mindich, and the entire DEH team. IG/Twitter: @laynieanderson. TikTok: @alainymous. alainanicoleanderson.com

COLEEN SEXTON (Heidi Hansen) starred on Broadway as Lucy when she was 20 years old in Jekyll and Hyde, as well as the TV version Jekyll and Hyde: Direct from Broadway opposite David Hasselhoff. National Tours: Wicked (Elphaba); Legally Blonde (Brooke Wyndham); Chicago (June/Go-To-Hell Kitty/US Mama Morton). Regional: Mamma Mia! (Donna); Spamalot (Lady of The Lake); End of the Rainbow (Judy Garland). Sending lots of love and thanks to the DEH/Tara Rubin teams and her Ma! @colsex79

LILI THOMAS (Cynthia Murphy) is overjoyed to join DEH! Recently in Dave Malloy's pre-Broadway run of Octet. Off-B'way: We're Gonna Die (2nd Stage), The Hello Girls, Only Human. Select regional: Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Berkeley Rep, Milwaukee Rep, The Rev. BFA NYU/Tisch. BIG thanks to Kevin & TRC, Matt & Kat at DGRW, and my loves, Annabelle & Jack, for letting Mommy make and find her own map! Endless gratitude to Mom... this is for you. @thelilithomas www.lili-thomas.com

NIKHIL SABOO (Connor Murphy) is elated to join the tour of DEH-aligning in his purpose of creating space, opening other's perspectives, and lifting up all aspiring South Asian artists across the country. Prior, Nikhil was on tour with the Angelica Company of Hamilton and in the original Broadway cast of Mean Girls. Gratitude to Stewart Talent, the DEH company, and my tribe. Love to Mom, Dad, and Nisha. For Dada and Ama. @nikhil.saboo

JOHN HEMPHILL (Larry Murphy) starred on Broadway as Sam/Bill in Mamma Mia!, original Broadway company of Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock. First National Tour of The Curious Incident of The Dog In The Night-Time. Film: Zodiac directed by Academy Award nominated David Fincher. TV: Castle, Monk, Las Vegas, The Black List, Mr. Robot, Big Love among others. Hi to my students at Stephens College! John is ever grateful to wife Jenn. @johnhemphill

PABLO LAUCERICA (Jared Kleinman) is PUMPED to be joining the DEH fam! A Miami-born Cuban-American, he recently graduated from Northwestern University, specializing in vocal performance and musical theatre. His main artistic interests include acting, songwriting, music production and content creation. Find his music content on TikTok/Instagram @pablodlaucerica! Special thanks to Stewart Talent, Stacey Mindich, Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano, and the entire DEH team. Lots of love to Mami, Papi, Kaki, and the Primelles for their constant support.

MICAELA LAMAS (Alana Beck). She/Her. Micaela is thrilled to join the DEH fam! She's a recent grad of the Texas State University BFA Musical Theatre program (go bobcats!) and a Texas native. All the love & thanks to CGF, the DEH team, Tara Rubin casting, and every teacher along the way. Love to her friends, family, and especially mom & her grandparents. Love you always.

JEFFREY CORNELIUS (Alternate Evan Hansen; u/s Jared Kleinman) He/him. Jeffrey is ecstatic to be making his national tour debut in Dear Evan Hansen! Jackson MS Native and Current Student at CCM. LINK: Class 4, Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020 on HBOMax. Favorite Shows include Pippin (CCM), Once (CCM). Huge Thank You to Mommy, Daddy, Daniel, Granny, Grandpa, Nana, PawPaw, Uncle John, TT, Kevin, and EVERY SINGLE Teacher and Mentor who helped me get to this point. It takes a village. @thejeffreycornelius on Instagram.

VALERIA CEBALLOS (u/s Zoe Murphy; Alana Beck) She/her. Valeria is thrilled to be making her Broadway National Tour debut! She is endlessly grateful to the team at Tara Rubin, the DEH creative team, The Mine, her family, and her Jesse for supporting this little Latina's big dreams. @valeriaeceballos

IAN COURSEY (u/s Connor Murphy; Jared Kleinman) recently finished his sophomore year at the University of Michigan. At Michigan, he is proud to have played the roles of Eddie Birdlace (DOGFIGHT), and George Berger (HAIR). Ian is thrilled to be a part of this beautiful show and would like to thank his family, friends, professors, Rolando Sanz, the DEH team, Danny and Haley. Go Blue!

REESE SEBASTIAN DIAZ (u/s Evan Hansen, Connor Murphy, Jared Kleinman). (He/Him) Reese is overjoyed to join the DEH family! Broadway: Mary Poppins. National Tours: Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast. Special thanks to the DEH/Tara Rubin teams. Much love to Mom, Dad, Nana, Sam, Frank, Roni, Warren, family, friends, and teachers. @ReeseSDiaz

GILLIAN JACKSON HAN (u/s Zoe Murphy, Alana Beck) is over the moon to be making her national tour debut in Dear Evan Hansen! She is a proud member of the AAPI/multiracial community and is filled with gratitude for the actors whose work made her own career possible. BWMT. Thanks to family, chosen and biological, her mentors, the Tara Rubin team, CTG, A and her parents. Always for J. Twitter, Instagram, TikTok: @with_a_gee

ISABEL SANTIAGO (u/s Heidi Hansen, Cynthia Murphy) Select Movie/TV: Blue Bloods, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, In The Heights, and Martin Eden. Off-Broadway: First Daughter Suite, GIANT. National Tour: In The Heights. Concert: PBS' Great Performances: Bernstein's MASS, The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and The Philadelphia Orchestra. For Adam Swope. @mynamesIsabel

DANIEL ROBERT SULLIVAN (u/s Larry Murphy) performed as Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys more than 1000 times with the Las Vegas, Toronto, and touring companies, and in the national tour of Motown the Musical. He's the author of Prospect High: Brooklyn, Braving the Bronx River, Becoming A Jersey Boy, and There's No Substitute for Empathy.

KELSEY VENTER (u/s Heidi Hansen, Cynthia Murphy). National Tour: Dear Evan Hansen. Selected Regional: Guthrie Theater, American Conservatory Theater, Old Globe Theater. BA in Theater SDSU, MFA American Conservatory Theater. All love and gratitude to my incredible family, friends, and mentors for believing in me. www.kelseyventer.com

PIERCE WHEELER (u/s Evan Hansen, Jared Kleinman). He/him. Pierce is so excited to make his professional debut with the DEH family. After studying for a year at NYU Tisch, he is thankful to travel the country and tell this beautiful story. Special thanks to family, friends, and teachers. @pierce_wheeler



COVID-19 Health and Safety

To prioritize the safety of audiences, staff, cast and crew, COVID-19 health and safety protocols may be in place for each performance. Patrons will be notified of any protocols in advance of the performance. All ticketholders are required to comply.

If we need to cancel any performance at any time for any reason the value of your ticket is safe. If you have paid in full, you will receive the option of a credit, refund, or be able to donate the value of your tickets. If you have a payment plan, the value will be applied to the remaining payments on your account.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is part of the 2022/2023 Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount series, presented by Seattle Theatre Group, with support from Premera Blue Cross as the series title sponsor. Brotherton Cadillac is the official auto sponsor and PNC Bank is the official financial institution sponsor.

