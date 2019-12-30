Constellation Choir and Bridges, A String Orchestra Present AWAKENING, A Benefit Performance

Constellation Choir and Bridges, a string orchestra, come together to present "Awakening," a winter concert of works for choir and strings on February 15 at Bainbridge Performing Arts.

The featured work on the program will be Sunrise Mass by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo. Conducted by Mario Alejandro Torres, the work takes audience members on a lyrical journey through lush, evocative, and stirring moments. The concert will also include works performed separately by Constellation Choir and Bridges.

In the fall of 2018 Stephanie Harris and Ginnilyn Hawkins attended the premiere performance of Bridges, an ensemble comprised of string players with the Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra. Inspired by Bridges' performance, they decided to create a vocal ensemble that could perform a concert of vocal and string music with Bridges. The result was Constellation Choir, a mixed-voice ensemble dedicated to exploring the unique repertoire for voice and strings.

Don't miss Awakening, Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Bainbridge Performing Arts. Suggested donations ($20 per person) will be gladly accepted at the door at 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. Children and students, ages 18 and under are urged to attend for free. Proceeds will benefit the Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts offers an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org





