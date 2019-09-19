Casting Announced For The World Premiere Of THE GREAT MOMENT

With great excitement, Seattle Rep presents the world premiere production of The Great Moment this fall, an autobiographical new play from award-winning playwright Anna Ziegler (Photograph 51).

Featuring performances from Alexandra Tavares (Seattle Rep's Public Works' The Odyssey andConstellations), television actor Greg Mullavey ("Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman"), Eugene Lee (Two Trains Running), and Obie Award-winner film and television actor Kathryn Grody ("Law and Order" The Lemon Sisters; Life With Mikey), The Great Moment will run October 11 - November 17 on the Leo K. stage.

Anna Ziegler is an award-winning playwright whose widely produced play Photograph 51 won London's 2016 WhatsOnStage award for Best New Play. It was selected as a "Best of the Year" play by The Washington Post (twice) and The Telegraph. Her work has been produced on the West End (Photograph 51, starring Nicole Kidman, winner of the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress) and a number of regional theaters including Seattle Rep, The Old Globe, South Coast Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse, and many more.

The Great Moment was commissioned and developed through Seattle Rep's The Other Season in 2018, Further development took place at The Cape Cod Theatre Project in 2019. It also enjoyed a one-day reading at San Diego's Old Globe Powers New Voices Festival earlier this year. Of the play, Ziegler was reported as saying that she began writing The Great Moment when her grandfather was 98 and her first child just 2 years old. The story follows the character Sarah's grandfather as he nears the end of his life and her precocious young son Evan at the beginning of his. "It's sort of a way of looking at life through the eyes of someone who's near the end of his life and someone who's just starting their life, and the way they think of life and time," she explained in an article for the San Diego City Beat. "It's also a character study of a woman in her 30s who's just become a mother and what that means to her sense of place and time."

The Great Moment will be directed by Seattle Rep's Artistic Director Braden Abraham. The creative team includes Catherine Cornell (scenic design), Heidi Zamora (costume design), Robert J. Aguilar (lighting design), and Obadiah Eaves (sound design/original score).







