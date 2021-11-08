Cast Announced For The 5th Avenue Theatre's New Production Of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The 5th Avenue Theatre announced today the cast for its new production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, playing January 12 to February 6, 2022. Disney's Beauty and the Beast is The 5th's first fully-mounted musical created for an in-person audience since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and is the first production in its spectacular 2021/21 Season.

Starring in this magical tale's title roles are Seattle's Porscha Shaw (Seattle Rep: Shout Sister Shout; Nina Simone: Four Women), who makes her debut at The 5th as Belle, Riley Brack (Village Theatre: My Heart is the Drum) as Beast, and Lisa J. Estridge (The 5th: Mamma Mia!, Into the Woods) who returns to The 5th as Mrs. Potts. Jay Woods, who has directed regionally for ArtsWest, Sound Theatre Company, and Washington Ensemble Theatre, makes her 5th Avenue Theatre directorial debut; returning to The 5th are Kathryn Van Meter to choreograph and R.J. Tancioco for music direction.



Disney's Beauty and the Beast plays January 12 - February 6, 2020 at The 5th Avenue Theatre (1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle). Season subscriptions are available now and single tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 9, 2021 and can be purchased over the phone at 206-625-1900 or online at www.5thavenue.org<http://www.5thavenue.org>.



The cast features Anne Allgood (The 5th: Candide, The Sound of Music) as Madame de la Grande Bouche, Nicholas Japaul Bernard (The 5th: Rock of Ages, Annie) as Lumière, Arika Matoba (The 5th/ACT: Urinetown; Village Theatre: Spelling Bee) as Chip, Reginald André Jackson (ACT: The Crucible; Seattle Rep: Two Trains Running) as Maurice, Be Russell (Showtunes!: Legally Blonde; Village Theatre: She Loves Me) as Babette, John David Scott (Village Theatre: Guys and Dolls, Seattle Shakespeare Company: A Midsummer Night's Dream) as LeFou, Jason Weitkamp (Disney: Finding Nemo - The Musical) as Cogsworth, and Jaysen Wright (Kennedy Center: Acoustic Rooster; Olney: The Royale) as Gaston.



The cast also includes ensemble members Kate Ella Cook, Rebecca Cort, Alyza DelPan-Monley, Joel Domenico, Candice Song Donehoo, Jose J Gonzales, Richard Gray, Nehemiah Hooks, Eric Polani Jensen, Danny Kam, Mallory King, Shanelle Leonard, Cheryse McLeod Lewis, U.J. Mangune, Trina Mills, Antonio D. Mitchell, Charles L. Simmons, and Shelby Willis, understudy Jonelle Margallo, and swings Cy Paolantonio and Jimmy Shields.



"We are thrilled to welcome people back to The 5th with this timeless story," said Bill Berry, The 5th Avenue Theatre's Producing Artistic Director. "I am grateful that we get to welcome audiences with this brand-new production created by our region's artistic community for the Pacific Northwest community."



This season, we invite you to "be our guest" at one of the most enchanting musicals of all time: Disney's Beauty and the Beast! This is a tale as old as time: a brilliant young woman in search of something more than her small town has to offer and a Beast-who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. Return to the magic of live theater at The 5th with unforgettable performances, spectacular costumes, and dazzling sets. Disney's Beauty and the Beast is a joyful opportunity to bring your family together for musical theater at its best.



