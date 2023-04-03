Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cabaret Duo John Coons & Matt Aument to Present BLEAK! at Town Hall Seattle

A wickedly sharp and satirical song cycle, BLEAK! gleefully skewers the plethora of ways that we're all trying (and failing) to meet the present moment

Apr. 03, 2023  
Cabaret duo John Coons & Matt Aument invite you to escape the barren hellscape of your life and join them on their journey through a jazzier, more-glitter-filled apocalyptic wasteland! A wickedly sharp and satirical song cycle, BLEAK! gleefully skewers the plethora of ways that we're all trying (and failing) to meet the present moment. Come find out just how much fun giving up all hope can be! (And wear something fun. It's the end of the world, after all.)

Seattle treasure John Coons comes home for one-night only in the show that Nicolas King has said "...absolutely floored me. Very few times in the live performing arts have I experienced outright roaring laughter, gut wrenching truths and misty eyes, and total amazement at talent-at the same time. This show is a must see!"

With a three-piece band and a special guest performance from the star of the recent Broadway revival of 1776, Seattle's own Sara Porkalob, this biting, anti-capitalist, pre-apocalyptic, queer cabaret is the most entertaining and cathartic way to spend May Day.

Tickets: EventBrite

Single: $25 - All ages, general seating

VIP Experience: $55 - reserved seating and post-show reception with artist meet and greet

COVID-19 Info: No masks required, but recommended.

Content Warning: Adult Content

About the Artists

JOHN COONS (he/they) is a singer-actor based in New York City. He has performed with the Seattle Opera, Seattle Symphony, Boston Symphony POPS, Pittsburgh Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, and has sung the National Anthem for the Boston Red Sox. He's shared the stage with popular acts Ben Folds, Foreigner, and Joshua Bell and made his Broadway stage debut singing in the memorial of Jerry Herman. Favorite roles include Pirelli in Sweeney Todd, Zangara in The 5th Avenue Theatre's production of Assassins, Oswald in Ibsen's Ghosts, and the Scarecrow/Mrs. Pentstemmon in the musical adaptation of Howl's Moving Castle. Quickly becoming a fixture on the NYC cabaret scene, he's performed at Joe's Pub, The Green Room 42, The Duplex, Club Cumming, and Don't Tell Mama, though many young New Yorkers would recognize him as Dr. Theremin on WNET's Let's Learn. In Seattle, John has performed with The 5th Avenue Theatre, Village Theatre, ACT, ArtsWest, and the 14/48 Projects. Upcoming this season: Sweeney Todd at The 5th Avenue Theatre, his cabaret show, Nocturnal Omissions in venues across the country and Mexico, and his original song cycle BLEAK! At The Green Room 42 and Seattle Town Hall.

Matt Aument (he/him) is a music director and orchestrator. In cabaret settings, he frequently performs with Molly Pope (... a Gay Man & a Piano, Polly Mope) and Seth Sikes. Theatrically, Matt's credits include music directing the Barrow Street production of Sweeney Todd, orchestrations for We Are The Tigers off-Broadway, and new arrangements for the Broadway revival of Gigi.

About Scandiuzzi Krebs

Scandiuzzi Krebs is a holistic consulting firm based in Seattle for culture and community building organizations. SK seeks to amplify historically excluded voices through producing support and resources.




