BYE BYE BIRDIE Comes to The 5th Avenue Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 5th Avenue Theatre Company has announced its new production of Bye Bye Birdie, the Tony Award-winning musical that captures the spirit, style, and humor of 1960s America. Bursting onto the stage June 10-29, this high-energy show promises fun for the whole family with toe-tapping tunes, colorful choreography, and heartwarming hilarity.

Set in the wholesome town of Sweet Apple, Ohio, Bye Bye Birdie tells the story of songwriter Albert Peterson and his savvy secretary - and sweetheart - Rosie Alvarez, who hatch a publicity stunt to send rock ‘n' roll sensation Conrad Birdie off to the Army with a televised farewell kiss for one lucky fan. But when Conrad arrives, the quiet town erupts into chaos, teenage hysteria, and unexpected romance. Featuring iconic songs like “Put on a Happy Face,” “A Lot of Livin' to Do,” and “Kids,” this fresh staging brings bold new energy to a beloved classic, celebrating the humor, heat, and hysteria of American pop culture.

“Bye Bye Birdie may wear a nostalgic smile, but beneath that surface it's a sharp satire,” said Bill Berry, executive director of The 5th Avenue Theatre Company. “It pokes fun at America's obsession with fame, the power of pop culture, and the way one teen idol can send an entire town spinning. It's a musical that knew long before social media that fame could be absurd, addictive, and a little bit dangerous. It's as relevant today as it was in 1960.”

Bringing the role of Conrad Birdie to life is Alex Walton, who is making his debut at The 5th Avenue Theatre. Joining him are Noah Weisberg (Legally Blonde on Broadway) as Albert Peterson, Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway) as Rosie Alvarez, Amani Velada as Ursula Merkel, Susanna Cathryn Ballenski as Kim MacAfee, Jazmin Gorsline (Mary Poppins) as Mrs. MacAfee, Ty Willis (Mary Poppins) as Mr. MacAfee, Leslie Law (Urinetown) as Mae Peterson, Elliott Aillaud and Liam Kuriatnyk (Mary Poppins) as Randolph MacAfee, Tori Gresham (Waitress) as Gloria Rasputin, and Isaiah Hyde as Hugo Peabody. Also included in the cast is Candice Song Donehoo (White Christmas), Jordan King (Mary Poppins), Ashley Lanyon (Something's Afoot), Nick McCarthy (Waitress), Karin Terry, Jason Weitkamp (Waitress), Paul Abwao, Ana Sofia Cabrera Castro, Liz Conlon, Conor Thomas Craggan, River DeJong, Kekoa Dilay, Alexander R Hernandez, Klara Tuininga, and Chailia Wendland. External understudies include Parker Drown, Cristin J. Hubbard (Mary Poppins), Mackenzie Neusiok, Casey M Raiha (Into the Woods), Ania Briggs (White Christmas), Sophie Taylor, Keoni Dilay (The Little Mermaid).

Directing the show is Paige Price. Price's recently directed production of Steel Magnolias at STAGES garnered immense praise earning nominations for Best Director, Best Play, and Best Ensemble from the St. Louis Theater Circle. Joining Price on the artistic team is associate director Ana Maria Campoy, choreographer Jimmy Shields, associate choreographer Pamela Yasutake, music director Beth G. Tankersley, associate music director Michael Matlock, set designer Lee Savage, associate set designer Logan Greenwell, lighting designer Xavier Pierce, associate lighting designer Thorn Michaels, sound designer Ken Travis, associate sound designer Liam Steckler, Costume Designer Melanie Taylor Burgess, costume design associate Ty Pyne, and hair & make-up designer Juliette Lewis. The stage management team is led by production stage manager Erin B. Zatloka, assistant stage managers Jamie J. Kranz and Quinn Chase, swing assistant stage manager Jeffrey K Hanson, production assistants Bayla Jaffe and Max Zamorano, and child actor guardian Amy Jurkiewicz.

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 34% Gypsy - 23% Floyd Collins - 13% Vote Now!