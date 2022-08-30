Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

As If Theatre Company Presents THE FOREIGNER

AITC's production embraces the undeniable humor in the script while acknowledging the prescient themes of the play.

Aug. 30, 2022  


As If Theatre Company (AITC) presents Larry Shue's classic comedy The Foreigner October 6-23, 2022.

This will be AITC's sixth production since opening in 2019. In this hilarious farce, Englishman Charlie Baker wants to escape his boring life and marital strife by disappearing to a fishing lodge in rural Georgia. Painfully shy, he begrudgingly adopts the persona of a foreigner who doesn't understand English. Convinced he's unable to understand them, the guests begin to speak freely around him. Charlie not only becomes privy to dangerous secrets, he also discovers an adventurous extrovert within himself. Under the direction of Ken Michels, AITC's production embraces the undeniable humor in the script while acknowledging the prescient themes of the play.

"We love a solid comedy," says AITC's Artistic Director Cindy Giese French. "and this is one of the most solid comedies around. But this play can go so much deeper than just the laughs because it shines a light on what being considered an outsider really looks like in this country. We know it'll be entertaining, but we also hope our audiences leave with a lot to talk about."

The cast of The Foreigner includes Jason Gingold, Jalyn Green, Sonya Rose Usher, Cindy Giese French, Mike Tucker, John Clark, and Terry Boyd. Creative designers are Ken Michels (set design), Gwyn Skone (lighting design), and William French (sound design).

October 6-23, 2022

Opening Night - Thursday, October 6.

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm. Sundays at 5:00pm

At the Kenmore Community Club

7304 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028

For Tickets and Information, visit www.asiftheatre.com.

Tickets: $25 general / $20 senior/ student/ military





