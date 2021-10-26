AN EVENING WITH EDGAR ALLEN POE Returns To Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse, re-opened to public performances, will present a special event for its 83rd season: a return engagement of one of our most wildly popular performances - the one-man show An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe, written by Pacific Northwest playwright Bryan Willis and featuring veteran South Sound actor Tim Hoban.

The Play will be performed for one weekend only at a special time, 7:30pm, on Friday, October 29th & Saturday, October 30th. All Tickets are only $10.00 each.

This performance finds Mr. Poe on tour, promoting his new literary magazine "The Stylus", but in the course of this task he recounts some of his most famous macabre stories of recites his most well-known image-filled poetry.

Parental Advisory: Some of Mr. Poe's stories might be too scary for little ones. Parents are encouraged to read some of his stories and poems, and decide if the material is appropriate for their younger family members.

An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe is a revival of a very successful show that was originally directed by David Wright.

Tickets are available through the link on the Lakewood Playhouse website at www.lakewoodplayhouse.org or by calling our box office.