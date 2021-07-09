A 1940S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Be Performed at Centerstage Theatre Beginning Tonight

Centerstage Theatre will present Christmas in July with our production of A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol! This production was meant to be presented as part of the theatre's livestreamed Christmas show in December 2020, but was canceled out of an abundance of caution and concern for our artists. For this production, the company are offering both exciting live shows and also livestreamed shows that can be enjoyed in the comfort of your home.

The show opens Friday, July 9th, and runs through Sunday, August 1st.

A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol brings to our stage a few audience favorite actors as well as a wonderful group of new-to-us performers from all over. BRAD CERENZIA, known to our audiences for his beloved performances at The Dame in our Holiday Pantomimes and known throughout the Sound area as a dynamic performer and producer, leads our onstage crew as Cliff Feddington, the owner and announcer at WOV. Dale Bowers, a longtime Centerstage denizen, brings both gravitas and humor to the mix as the Broadway legend William St. Claire, brought in to WOV to play the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. The radio station's brilliant and occasionally unhinged actors include: Sally Simpson, responsible for voicing "all the kids...and animals" in the radio productions, played by Jessie Selleck, most recently seen in our production of Robin Hood; Judith Davenport, played by SONIA ALEXIS, who appeared in the acclaimed Let There Be Love last season; Margie O'Brien, played by Centerstage (and PNW) newcomer ERIKA KERN; Charles Butts, played by South Sound talent Chap Wolff; Fritz Canigliaro, played by Tacoma actor SCOTT MATTSEN; and Jackie Sparks, played by former Centerstage intern JARED MCKELL. The station's music direction and constant underscoring are brought to you live onstage in the character of Toots Navarre, played by actor, singer, and accompanist ADDISON DANIELS. And finally, the radio show's soundscape is created before your very eyes using live Foley effects at the hands of prolific South Sound actor TON WILLIAMS, who plays Buzz Crenshaw.

The production team is filled to the brim with talent from all over the area. Directed by powerhouse DEANNA MARTINEZ, (known throughout the area as a director, actor, and acting coach), it brings together costumes by RENAE RAGUDO, set design by BURTON YEUN, lighting design by Aaron Mohs-Hale, scenic artistry by longtime Centerstage artist TORI DEWAR, and props and Foley pieces by JAMES VENTURINI. The stage manager is Seattle resident XANDRIA EASTERDAY-CALLAHAN, and production coordination is by MO MONIZ.

Step into the wonderful age of radio and experience the bustle in the studio as a scrappy but talented radio station brings Holiday Cheer to everyone their signal can reach. The performers at WOV Radio will have to use every bit of their talent and wit to work with a stubborn aging Shakespearean method actor, their shoestring budget, and interruptions from the noisy hotel lobby nearby as they bring you Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. The company's clever show includes gorgeous holiday music, clever ad breaks, and all the Foley effects you could want...plus a surprise ending even the performers couldn't see coming! Set against the backdrop of World War II, the show is comedic from start to finish, with moments of heartfelt reflection and true emotion.

Tickets available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com