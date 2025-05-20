2025 Artists and Mentors Revealed for ELEVATE, Seattle Theatre Group’s Showcase of Black and Brown Voices

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The artists and mentors that will anchor the fifth annual ELEVATE, Seattle Theatre Group’s (STG) showcase of Black and Brown youth voices uplifting one another through the art of spoken word, have been announced. This year’s performers are Abby Garcia-Soria, Cammie Ploeger, Harlem Yarbrough, Jazzmin Barrett, Josie Ellis, Laela Johnson, Madison Bryant, Mikayla Sullivan, Sinatra Kirvin, Zion Montgomery, and Zoe Plummer.



ELEVATE, which is created by the people for the people, will be performed at Kerry Hall on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 7:30pm. Visit www.stgpresents.org/elevate to register to attend the performance, which is free for all community members.

ELEVATE shares untold and unseen work centered around local and national historical events, the impact of systemic racism and individuals challenging racist ideologies and most importantly, is a celebration and empowerment of Black and Brown people. Mentors and students collaborate to create a spoken word theatrical experience, meeting regularly leading up to the performance to have in depth conversations about issues affecting them, while using the history they learn as the impetus for their pieces.

This year’s artistic director is Seattle-based emcee and choreographer Shakiah Danielson and this year’s mentors are Nakeya Isabell and Chelsey Richardson. To learn more about this year’s participating youth performers, artistic director, mentors, click here.

