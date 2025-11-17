balletLORENT Returns To Scotland For First Time Since 2018

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A legendary Newcastle dance company will return to Scotland next year for the first time since 2018. balletLORENT's dance theatre version of Snow White is coming to Dundee, Kirkcaldy and Glasgow in February and March 2026.

One of balletLORENT's trademarks is the clever use of narration to help audiences of all ages engage with the power of dance. An enchanting and centuries old fairy tale, Snow White is retold for modern audiences in the distinctive voice of Glasgow-born former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy.

However, it still retains all the well-loved elements of the original Brothers Grimm yarn, from a magic mirror to a poisoned apple, a jealous mother and a smitten prince.

Choreography is by balletLORENT artistic director Liv Lorent, costumes by Lady Gaga and Madonna designer Nasir Mazhar and Libby El-Alfy (Game of Thrones) and music by Dr Who composer Murray Gold.

The show features 10 dancers plus a fresh young community cast at each venue, chosen from a local primary school. balletLORENT will lead workshops for around 180 school children in total, with 10 from each of Dundee, Kirkcaldy and Glasgow joining the main cast on stage.

The show is a significant reworking of balletLORENT's 2015/16 Snow White, which delighted audiences and received glowing reviews.

The three Scottish dates will be the last ever outings for the dance theatre production, one of a trilogy of fairy tales told in dance by balletLORENT.

balletLORENT celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2023. The company's last visit to Scotland was with Rumpelstiltskin in 2018.

Liv Lorent said: "Snow White offers a rich and visually stunning experience for all ages, blending powerful storytelling with beautiful choreography and original music.

"We look forward to welcoming audiences in Dundee, Kirkcaldy, and Glasgow, whether you're seeing us for the first time or coming back for more. Scotland, we've missed you and we're so excited to be back."

balletLORENT's Snow White will be at Dundee Rep on Friday 27 & Saturday 28 February 2026, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy on Friday 13 & Saturday 14 March 2026 and Tramway, Glasgow on Friday 20 & Saturday 21 March 2026. Tickets are priced from £8-£23.

