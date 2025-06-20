YOU'RE AN INSTRUMENT By The Sonicrats From Australia to Make UK Debut At Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sonicrats and House of Oz will present You're An Instrument!, from 31 July -24 August (not 5th, 19th), Pleasance 2, Pleasance Courtyard @ 10:30 (60 min). A magcal, musical science experiment that turns people into instruments!

You're an Instrument is an engaging performance for kids aged 5-12 and their families, featuring two scientists who take students on a wild interactive ride where every movement, thought and emotion becomes music.

Contrasting ancient acoustic sounds with the very latest electronic technological breakthroughs, this is a fun, magical (and sometimes scary!) performance where the audience shapes the story, shakes their bodies, and makes music together! Framed as a 'workshop gone rogue' this crazy quirky experience is an ideal intro to cutting-edge interactive musical practices, theatre, science, science-fiction and the power of sound-art and storytelling.

The Sonicrats are a group of professional performers and real-life music technology researchers. You're an Instrument is a fun and inclusive performance perfect for primary school ages & special needs audiences (with their educators, families and community).

The Sonicrats said: "We can't wait to make our UK debut with House of Oz at the Edinburgh Fringe! We've packed our lab coats, sensors, and silly sounds and are ready to show Edinburgh that music is for everyone. Expect tech, laughter, a little chaos and a lot of heart."

You're An Instrument is part of the House of Oz Edinburgh 2025 season.

Georgie Black, Founder and Creative Director of House of Oz comments:

"You're An Instrument is an exciting addition to the House of Oz programme this year and fits right in because the guys are genre-busting, ceiling-lifting pioneers. While doing ground-breaking academic work in the field of adapting musical instruments for people living with disability, they have re-formatted their technological innnovations as a kids show, that has toured extensively in Australia, spreading interactive delight and knowledge wherever they went. This is an inclusive show for all children especially those who have special needs - we'd love to see you all there."

You're An Instrument has been performed to over 3,000 kids throughout Australia and is now ready to make international audiences agape and learn something new whilst creating their own music at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The House of Oz Edinburgh 2025 season also includes The Listies Make Some Noise from The Listies, Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence by Crash Theatre Company, FLICK from Mad Nun Productions, Ten Thousand Hours from Gravity & Other Myths,TRIPTYCH Redux by Lewis Major Projects, Orpheus and Eurydice by Circa (at the Edinburgh International Festival) and Skinny by Michelle Pearson.

