Xiomaro's Big Apple Street Photography To Return To Scotland

The work of New York artist Xiomaro (SEE-oh-MAH-row) returns to the Glasgow Gallery of Photography with his "Ghost Walkers" image. The print is on view until December 23 as part of the "Masters of Street Photography" international exhibition.

"Ghost Walkers" depicts disembodied white and pink sneakers - even bare feet - strolling across the frame within wisps of yellow and white. Photographed in New York City's chaotic Times Square, the otherworldly image was created solely using an iPhone 7 and without using any Photoshop, filters, or other manipulations.

Having had three of his photographs exhibited at the gallery in the past, Xiomaro decided to make his first-time visit to Glasgow to see the show in person, engage in local street photography, and to photograph the atmospheric conditions at Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park.

In America, the artist is best known for his photographic collections commissioned by the U.S. National Park Service, which the New York Times described as having an "unorthodox look" and a "focus on striking details." His work artistically documents at-risk environments such as Florida's Everglades, historical sites such as George Washington's Headquarters, and cultural sites such as Julian Alden Weir's home and art studio, which was the subject of his first book "Weir Farm National Historic Site" (Arcadia Publishing).

His museum exhibitions, talks, and workshops help raise public awareness of the history, culture, and natural beauty while his street photography artistically documents what he refers to as "future history." The effort has garnered the attention of American network television news programs and a short film produced by the U.S. National Park Service.

"I'd like to expand and draw public attention to the rich history and beauty I have encountered in the streets of Glasgow and Edinburgh, and the bucolic paths of Loch Lomond at Balloch, Arrochar, and Tarbet," explained Xiomaro. "I've had a long interest in Scotland. Growing up, my parents were close friends with a Scottish family from whom I heard so much about the country. And through my work with the U.S. National Park Service, I learned about John Muir, an influential naturalist, Robert Weir, the patriarch of an artistic family dynasty, as well as John Witherspoon and James Wilson, signers of the Declaration of Independence - all of them are Scottish-born."

Before overcoming cancer and pursuing photography, Xiomaro was an entertainment attorney and managed celebrity recording artists such as Village People and Lisa Lisa. As a musician, one of his songs reached the Top 40 of American Idol Underground. His second book will feature his New York City street photography and is expected to be released next year by a London-based publisher. In the meantime, he is already making plans to return to Scotland to continue building a collection of street and national park photographs for international exhibition.

"Masters of Street Photography" is free of charge to the public and is on view now until December 23, 2023. The exhibition is presented by the Glasgow Gallery of Photography located at 57 Glassford Street, Glasgow. For visiting hours, visit www.glasgowgalleryofphotography.com. For information about Xiomaro, visit www.xiomaro.com.