WORLD'S GREATEST LOVER Comes to the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere of new pop musical WORLD'S GREATEST LOVER, direct from New York, sees literature's most legendary lovers flirt and fight as they hunt for the truth about love in an Edinburgh Fringe first produced by Broadway International Group.

From conniving Casanova to unrequited Romeo, from the clandestine Cyrano de Bergerac to the dangerous Marquis de Sade, these renowned romantics reunite and battle through song.

Wildly entertaining and as seductive as it is heartfelt.

WORLD'S GREATEST LOVER is directed and choreographed by Broadway's Joshua Bergasse, Emmy Award winner for NBC's Smash, now also a new Broadway musical, and written by musical powerhouse team Julien Salvia and Ludovic Alexandre-Vidal whose songwriting credits include Luxembourg's 2025 Eurovision song entry. Producers Marc Routh Routh, Simone Genatt and Broadway International Group's credits include Edinburgh Fringe hits Cookin' and China Goes Pop as well as Stomp in North America, and Broadway and West End award winning shows Hairspray, The Sound of Music, An American in Paris, Amelie and Anastasia.

Director and choreographer Joshua Bergasse said: "I'm so excited to bring WORLD'S GREATEST LOVER to the Edinburgh Fringe. It's such a fun and funny show with great songs, energetic dances and hysterical characters. I can't wait for the audiences at the fringe to see what we've been cooking up."

Writers Julien Salvia and Ludovic Alexandre-Vidal said: “We're thrilled to bring WORLD'S GREATEST LOVER to Edinburgh this summer! It's a high-energy, feel-good show we can't wait to share with the Fringe audience!"

Producers Marc Routh and Simone Genatt said: “Edinburgh is a global platform where we have an opportunity to engage and entertain audiences from all over the world and we are excited to premiere and introduce WORLD'S GREATEST LOVER at the Edinburgh Fringe.”

CREATIVE TEAM

CAST

Romeo: Sam Hyre

Sade: Jordon Bolden

Val: Rickens Anantua

CDB: Will Ingram

Caz: Daniel DiPinto

Swing: Thomas McFerran

Comments