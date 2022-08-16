Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WE ARE TRAFFIC Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Performances run August 3 â€“ 28.

Scotland News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 16, 2022 Â 
WE ARE TRAFFIC Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

WE ARE TRAFFIC: An Uber Adventure, Written and Performed by Jonathan Tipton Meyers and Directed by Harry Kakatsakis, comes to Edinburgh Fringe this month. Performanaces run August 3 - 28th.

When Jonathan Tipton Meyers lost his girlfriend, his business and his identity, he got in his car and drove. With the audience in the backseat, this bravura monologue chronicles Jonathan's two-year journey through the gig economy with Uber and Lyft. In a timely story simultaneously personal and universal, melancholy and hilarious, he explores - through vignettes based on actual passengers - how the vehicles of segregation might just be our best hope for integration.

Jonathan Tipton Meyers (Writer/Performer) is an actor, writer and filmmaker. A native New Yorker, Jonathan is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and an almost graduate of a bunch of other prestigious places. He's written and performed on stages including Ensemble Studio Theater, Playwrights Horizons in NYC and on various sized screens for ABC, NBC, FOX, Lifetime and Family Channel. He wrote and produced "Homeschool Reunion," a weird/sweet short film, that is currently bewildering the festival circuit

Harry Kakatsakis (Director) grew up in New York City with both parents in the acting profession, including Academy Award-nominated actress, June Squibb. He's directed many shorts and theater pieces, including "In My Country," the second most vote-getter in Moveon.org's 2003 "Bush in 30 Seconds" contest. As a writer, he was commissioned by Larry Levinson Productions to write the TV feature film "Search & Destroy." His most recent directing projects include the multi-award-winning short "Admissions," starring James Cromwell, and the science fiction award-winning short about living sustainably, "What Future." He is currently focusing on writing including the doomsday prepper romance feature "American Fallout," the gulf war horror action thriller feature "Dark Site," the found-footage medieval fantasy horror feature "Dungeon Deep," and the horror procedural TV pilot "Shadow City."





More Hot Stories For You


HISTORY OF HOUSE Comes to Edinburgh This Month
August 15, 2022

Ministry of Sound/ARIA-nominated DJ Groove Terminator teams up with 3 x Grammy Award winners Soweto Gospel Choir for History of House an exhilarating journey through the history of dance music for two nights only at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Â 
Pitlochry Festival Theatre Will Stage the Premiere Of Martin McCormick's New Play THE MAGGIE WALL in September
August 15, 2022

This September, Pitlochry Festival Theatre's new Studio is set to host the stage premiere of The Maggie Wall, a new monologue by Scottish playwright Martin McCormick, which is inspired by a mysterious monument built in Dunning in Perthshire to commemorate the death of a woman who was tried and executed in the 17th century for witchcraft.
REBEL - SPIRIT OF BOWIE Returns to Edinburgh Haunts This Month
August 15, 2022

The spirit of David Bowie has returned to his old haunts in the city where he once lived and gigged and which helped shape his road to stardom.Â 
The Pleasance Receives Two Scotsman Fringe First Awards
August 12, 2022

Currently running at the Pleasance, Breathless and MASTERCLASS have both won prestigious Scotsman Fringe First Awards.Â  The Scotsman's world-famous Fringe First awards have been recognising outstanding new writing premiered at the festival since 1973.Â Â 
Mime Artist, Comedian and Children's Performer Launch First Edinburgh Deaf Festival
August 12, 2022

TheÂ first ever Edinburgh Deaf Festival has launched, with a programme of more than 100 performances over eight days.Â 