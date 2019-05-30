Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts Musical Parody comes to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The co-creators behind two of the Fringe's smash-hit sell-out shows, Baby Wants Candy and Thrones! The Musical Parody return this summer with a second outing of their latest blockbusting musical comedy parody extravaganza, Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts Musical Parody.

Before Voldemort became He Who Must Not Be Named, he was just Tom Riddle, another moody teenager at Hogwarts. Packed with magic, hormones and more than a few murders, Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts Musical Parody tells the little-known tale of how he was once in a rock band with a giant squid, how he learned how to kiss from a snake, and that he once had a Hufflepuff girlfriend. Join Tom as he learns the ways of love, proper snake maintenance and The Unforgivable Curses.

This Harry Potter musical parody is sure to leave you spellbound this August in Edinburgh, and will continue on to London and a nationwide tour this autumn!

Co-written by Richie Root and Fiona Landers. Additional music by Scott Passarella.

Tickets: www.assemblyfestival.com





