The Mousetrap Returns to Edinburgh

The Mousetrap, the legendary whodunnit from Queen of Crime, Dame Agatha Christie, returns to Edinburgh, the city of the crime thriller by popular demand. Starring Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses) as Mrs Boyle.

This unstoppable West End hit has been delighting theatregoers for 67 years with its macabre murder mystery.

As a snow storm closes in on the newly opened guest house, Monkswell Manor, a news report plays on the radio to no one. The police are on the hunt for a murderer.

The guests arrive one by one, and Agatha Christie weaves her magic. As we meet each character we are drawn further into the world of intrigue and misdirection.

As the snow storm worsens the inhabitants of Monkswell Manor find themselves cut off from the outside world and we discover there is a murderer in their midst. With a third and final murder anticipated there is a race against time to reveal the secret and discover the identity of the murderer.

Appearing alongside Gwyneth Strong will be David Alcock (Mr Paravacini), Geoff Arnold (Detective Sgt. Trotter), Nick Biadon (Giles Ralston), Lewis Chandler (Christopher Wren), John Griffiths (Major Metcalf), Harriett Hare (Mollie Ralston) and Saskia Vaigncourt-Strallen (Miss Caswell).

First seen in Nottingham in 1952 starring Richard Attenborough and his wife Sheila Sim, The Mousetrap went on to become the world's longest running stage production following its West End transfer to The Ambassadors in 1952 and St Martins in 1973 where it has played ever since, continuing a record-breaking run with over 27,500 performances in London so far. The beloved murder mystery returns to the road following the success of the first ever UK tour in 2012.

Ian Rankin: "The thing about Agatha Christie is she has done it all. She has got books where everybody did it, nobody did it, the narrator did it, every possible eventuality. Christie was the beginning and the end of the crime novel."

SIR Richard Attenborough: "Agatha Christie is very, very clever indeed."

VAL MCDERMID: It's all sleight of hand. And the quickness of Christie's hand still continues to deceive our eyes, all those years later." (Introduction to Seven Dials Mystery, Harper/Collins UK)

The Mousetrap

Edinburgh Playhouse

Monday 27 - Wednesday 29 May 2019

www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

0844 871 3014

Photo credit: Johan Persson





