The Catalyst Conference Returns Alongside Spectra Scotland's Festival Of Light

The return of SPECTRA, Scotland's Festival of Light, to Aberdeen's city centre in February this year has been met with huge excitement.

With a line-up of acclaimed UK and International Artists which marks it out among light festivals in Scotland the free to enjoy, though provoking, hugely fun and perfect for people of all ages SPECTRA is back!

In 2020 alongside the festival, the 2020 CATALYST Conference returns with a line-up bringing together the arts sector, heritage organisations, tourism and socially engaged businesses in association with Culture Aberdeen.

Tickets are now on sale for the CATALYST Conference which this year explores how together it is possible to shift the value of culture and creativity to the forefront as towns become more than just a centre for retail and commerce and are required to become Liveable Cities where creativity, art and culture are essential to their future.

With a focus on the five key ambitions of Culture Aberdeen's 2018-2028 Strategy the conference aims to bring together the experts to share experience of creating towns and cities ready for the future with culture at their heart.

Bringing ambitious and pioneering figures from across Scotland, the UK and Nordic Region alongside Aberdeen's own culture sector and SPECTRA's artists, all of the expert speakers have activated the uniqueness of where they work drawing on personal history, rooted heritage, artistic experiments and new approaches to socially engaged business to shape liveable places. They will share their experience of creating and sustaining meaningful cultural programmes that have demonstrable impact beyond the arts.

Speakers announced to date include Adele Patrick - Founder of Glasgow Women's Library, Imandeep Kaur - Co-founder of Impact Hub Birmingham, Tom Freshwater - Head of Public Programmes National Trust, Libby Curtis - Head of Gray's School of Art, Helene Ødegaard - Stavanger Kommune Smart Cities Arts Advisor, Kim Simpson - Curator & Producer Scotland in Brussels 2019, Kate Craddock - Founder GIFT Festival, Seb Lee-Delisle - Artist, Luke Egan - Founder Designs in Air, Steve Symons - Artist & Creative Technologist and Anna Heinrich and Leon Palmer - Artists.

More information on each speaker and tickets are available at www.spectrafestival.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You