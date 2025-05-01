The Bengsons Will Come to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe With OHIO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Francesca Moody Productions and piece by piece productions will present Ohio, running 30 July - 24 August at Assembly Roxy.

Married American Indie-Folk duo, The Bengsons (Shaun and Abigail Bengson) make their Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with Ohio, an exhilarating and celebratory true story about losing faith and finding hope in the darkest of places. From the Olivier Award-winning producers of Fleabag and Baby Reindeer. Ohio is an intimate and rousing new musical experience featuring creative captions.

When Shaun turned his back on the church, he found a new home in music. Now confronted with acute degenerative hearing loss passed down from his father, he’s making the choice to live joyfully in the face of life's many unanswerable questions.

On bringing a show to the Edinburgh Fringe for the first time The Bengsons said, "After many years of performing in New York City and across the USA, we are so delighted to be making our Edinburgh Fringe debut this year with Ohio, and to be working with our longstanding collaborator and friend, director Caitlin Sullivan. This piece is deeply personal to us and is what we are calling an ecstatic grief concert—both a homage to the places we have loved and left behind, and an invitation to audiences to join us in sonic communion. The Edinburgh Festival is such an incubator for exciting new work, and we are thrilled to be supported by phenomenal producers Francesca Moody and piece by piece productions, who make theatre with such care and creativity and share our joyful dedication to access and making disability art.”

