THE GENESIS Comes to Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience an acrobatic journey as 17 International Artists from Denmark, Australia, Peru, Canada, UK, Uruguay, Chile, Portugal, USA, Germany, Ireland, France and Guinea unite to celebrate the spirit of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe through the joys of human connection and impressive physical skill.

Following their highly successful European tour, Copenhagen Collective will leap into Scotland this summer to present the UK Premiere of The Genesis - an energising and joyful show for all the family.

Exploring themes of group strength, community, and conflict, these world-class acrobats join together to shape a thrilling hour-long performance that meshes heartfelt storytelling performance with jaw-dropping acrobatic feats and movement. From an atmospheric stage - paired with beautiful original sound by Leif Jordansson and ethereal lighting design that aims to transport spectators to another dimension - the acrobats stack, tumble, and spin through a vast emotional landscape into a world of cooperation and understanding where true strength begins to emerge.

The show sensitively and creatively addresses the current times we live in - times of strife, conflict, and division worldwide. Acknowledging the existence of these challenges, The Genesis also realises them as a source of inspiration to come together - to foster unity among people, nations, and cultures. The Genesis reaches for a brighter path, one where our capacity for love and care shines more brightly than our disagreements, illuminating our collective ability to show compassion more strongly than any division. Difference is celebrated as strength; a world of collaboration and understanding is created.

A touching and transcendent show for every generation, The Genesis employs lighting design to evoke the blend of a mystical cathedral and the vibrant energy of nightlife to envelop and celebrate each performer in a warm embrace. Featuring an original soundtrack that combines classical violin, piano, and various acoustic instruments paired with voices in song and recitation, additional elements of jazz, rhythm, blues, and club-inspired sounds join to form an engaging audience experience.

As the 17 acrobats navigate an abstract emotional landscape, the group illustrates the transformative journey of human connection - the joy of finding collaboration, the acceptance of our reliance on one another, and the poignant realisation that as individuals we can only achieve so much alone.

The Genesis originally premiered on July 4 2024 at Baltoppen LIVE in Copenhagen, and has since continued to tour through Europe to visit: El Festival Mueca, Tenerife, Spain; Stora Teatern, Göteborg, Sweden; Festival Montréal Complètement Cirque, La Tohu, Canada.

Comments