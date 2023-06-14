THE DEATH OF MOLLY MILLER to Premiere At Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August

Renowned production company Wound Up Theatre will premiere The Death of Molly Miller, a thought-provoking gritty performance delving into the worlds of social media and online gambling.

The Death of Molly Miller is an intense and pitch-black comedy-drama exploring inequality, social media fame, gambling addiction and Wagamamas. In this witty, intense duologue we meet Tommy who at 20s-year-old is working class, socio-economically alienated and blighted by an addiction to online gambling with a significant debt owed to a dangerous loan shark.

Tommy's ill thought-through solution - to burgle local successful social media influencer Molly Miller - quickly spirals into an unplanned hostage situation as the stakes rise for this working-class anti-hero and his modern-day internet celebrity captive.

The Death of Molly Miller is a new play from Wound Up Theatre founders; writer Matthew Greenhough and director Jonny Kelly. Celebrated for their ability to showcase and discuss seismic issues through thought provoking, funny and bold pieces of theatre, the long-term collaborators continue to make a name for themselves as voices for the disenfranchised, socially alienated and economically disadvantaged young people in the UK.

Writer Matthew has recently broken through as a fresh voice in both Radio and TV. A former member of the BBC Drama Room, his audio version of 'The Death of Molly Miller' will be his first official broadcast credit premiering on BBC R4 in July, before the live version hits the Edinburgh Fringe.

A long term champion of working class representation on stage, Matthew's first TV pilot script, developed by the BBC, was Kill The Poor, which was an adaptation of his first Fringe show It'll Be Alt Right On The Night directed by Jonny Kelly. Matthew's other previous collaborations with Jonny include Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award-listed play, Bismillah! An ISIS Tragicomedy, which ran for over 90 performances, including sell-out VAULT and Edinburgh festival runs, a transfer to the Pleasance Theatre, Islington and a National Tour.

The Death of Molly Miller will be performed at 6.30pm in Underbelly Cowgate (Big Belly) from 3rd - 26th August

Booking link: Click Here

