THE BURTON BROTHERS Channel Comedy Legends in 1920s-Inspired Fringe Show

The Burton Brothers—real-life siblings Josh and Tom Burton—are bringing their vaudeville-inspired sketch show The Burton Brothers: 1925 to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with performances running daily at 16:20 through August 24 at Assembly George Square, The Crate.

A riotous tribute to the golden age of slapstick, 1925 draws inspiration from comedic pioneers like Laurel and Hardy, Charlie Chaplin, and Buster Keaton, fusing vintage charm with absurdist modern commentary. Through physical gags, prohibition-era references, and satirical takes on military pomp and Hollywood glitz, the show explores how the pitfalls of the 1920s mirror many of the cultural tensions of today.

“From an early age our dad sat us down and introduced us to the comedy legends of yesteryear,” said Tom Burton. “Simply put, their comedy is timeless and we hope to celebrate and emulate a modicum of their ability with this show.”

Directed by Tiana Hogben (Thank God You're Here), the show marks the fourth original musical sketch comedy collaboration from the Melbourne-based duo, who are also ensemble members at The Improv Conspiracy Theatre.