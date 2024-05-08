TENNIS Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The dancers on the court, with racquets in hand, are laying on the sport for Edinburgh audiences this summer as physical theatre favourites DON GNU return to the Fringe for a limited run of twelve performances of their new show Tennis.

DON McEnroe and Björn GNU face each other once again in the ultimate duel we all have been waiting for! A nerve-wracking battle of finger knitting, tango wrestling, dirty tricks and the best 80s style, to be able to judge the other out. But who are we really fighting? Don't miss out on this action-packed, poetic hunt for true fighter's spirit. It's Wimbledon, 1980. Bloodsport, slapstick comedy and beautiful dance mixed up by two anti-heroes trying to untangle the net they themselves have entangled. DON and GNU are back in the shape of their lives and will take us on an action-packed, sweat-dripping and poetic hunt for the truth of true fighter spirit.

The international debut of Tennis at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer also marks a happy occasion for the Artistic Directors of DON GNU themselves as Jannik Elkær and Kristoffer Louis Andrup are back on stage together for the first time since their hit show A Snowball's Chance in Hell.

Jannik Elkær and Kristoffer Louis Andrup said, "We are really excited about returning to Edinburgh and being on the stage ourselves. We've missed the direct, honest communication unique to the Fringe—earned through sweat and hard work. The laughter, the playful atmosphere, and the shared love for theatre in this historic city resonate deeply with us”

Credits

Performance & choreography: Jannik Elkær & Kristoffer Louis Andrup

Music: Alice Carreri

Video- & sound design: Christoffer Brekne

Light design: Søren Lydersen

Scenography: Eilev Skinnarmo

Builder: Thomas Ravnsgaard

Directing assistant: Miamanda Bovin

Production team: Sandra Délen & Malene Cathrine Pedersen

Photos: Emilia Therese

Purchase tickets here.

Comments