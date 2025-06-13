Suzy Crothers Makes EdFringe Debut With TROUBLED World Premiere at Summerhall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This August, acclaimed writer, theatremaker, and performer Suzy Crothers will present Troubled - a show filled with gallows humour about the domestic impact of societal violence, conflict and intergenerational trauma in Northern Ireland - you know, standard Edinburgh Fringe ‘comedy' fare - all told with warmth, wit, and unflinching honesty. Suzy invites audiences into Summerhall's Anatomy Lecture Theatre with typical Irish hospitality: tea, biscuits, and a blanket on request.

Set in a divided city, in a divided place, at a divided time, Troubled follows Alice - a ‘Troubles' kid - navigating the chaos of her past while trying to build a future. Now an adult, she's on the verge of (finally) falling in love, but can she make a leap of faith while the past still feels all too present?

Troubled sees Suzy Crothers explore the impact of growing up in conflict, important narratives of colonialism and imperialism, and the ever urgent need for peace, all with a big (cuppa) tea and plenty of laughs.

Part of Summerhall Arts' inaugural festival programme, Troubled is a raw and heartfelt 60-minute one-woman show which blends vivid storytelling, projection, and audience interaction. Memories of violence clash against a huge-hearted Northern Irish story, in a show that reckons with the past and the present, offering us renewed hope for a better future.

Suzy commented: “Growing up I was told ‘tell your story, tell it well and for heaven's sake don't bore'. Stories were how we made sense of a senseless time. But there were things we didn't talk about too, stuff we couldn't acknowledge. Troubled is about living through a difficult time and taking steps towards a new peace. We never thought the Troubles would end, but they did. That gives me hope.”

