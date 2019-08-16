Stephen Fry and Rose Matafeo Will Present the 2019 Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards

Today Nica Burns announced that the presenters of the 2019 Awards are 1981 winner Stephen Fry and 2018 Best Comedy Show winner Rose Matafeo.



Rose has had a sensational year since winning Best Comedy Show last year. She has just completed her first starring role in a film, 'Baby Done' and has also starred in Australian TV series, 'Squinters' alongside Tim Minchin (Best Newcomer 2005), Sam Simmons (Best Comedy Show winner 2015) and Steen Raskopoulos (Best Newcomer nominee 2014).



Her new sitcom 'Starstruck' with BBC and HBO has been announced and there is much more yet to come.



Nica Burns said, 'Rose is well on her way to international stardom. Stephen Fry is an international star - actor, author, wit - across all the media: stage, radio, television and film. We're delighted to welcome them back to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the launchpad for both their careers.'

The nominations for this year's Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards will be announced on Wednesday 21st August, and the winners revealed on Saturday 24th August at a ceremony at the Dovecot Studios.

The Awards categories are:

- Best Comedy Show - with a cash prize of £10,000

- Best Newcomer - with a cash prize of £5,000

- Panel Prize - with a cash prize of £5,000

Stephen Fry is performing Mythos at the Festival Theatre from the 20-25 August as part of the Edinburgh International Festival. Rose Matafeo's award winning Best Comedy Show from 2018, Horndog, is at Pleasance Courtyard from the 20-24 August.



A full history of past winners and nominees, eligibility rules and all other details about the Awards can be found at www.comedyawards.co.uk





