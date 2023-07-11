Stefanie Rummel's CHANSONS Now Available to Watch Digitally at the Edinburgh Fringe 2023

CHANSONS - Songs and Stories from Piaf, Brel, Me and France - is now available to watch digitally at the Edinburgh Fringe 2023!

How about travelling to France for one hour without a jetlag?

Stefanie Rummel, the multi-award winning musical cabaret artist, who travelled the world with her show returns to Edinburgh Fringe after shows in Adelaide, New York, Berlin, Reykjavik and France. Don't miss how she brings precious experiences and songs to your doorstep. A Bientôt!

Websites: https://chansons.show/ & https://www.stefanierummel.com/

People have the opportunity to experience Rummel's acclaimed vocal performance and storytelling at the Edinburgh Fringe digitally. This digital show was recorded in the elegant cabaret venue of the Adelaide's Town Hall in Australia in cooperation with The Garage International at the Adelaide Fringe.