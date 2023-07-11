Stefanie Rummel's CHANSONS Now Available to Watch Digitally at the Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Don't miss how she brings precious experiences and songs to your doorstep. A Bientôt!

By: Jul. 11, 2023

CHANSONS - Songs and Stories from Piaf, Brel, Me and France - is now available to watch digitally at the Edinburgh Fringe 2023!

How about travelling to France for one hour without a jetlag?

Stefanie Rummel, the multi-award winning musical cabaret artist, who travelled the world with her show returns to Edinburgh Fringe after shows in Adelaide, New York, Berlin, Reykjavik and France.

BUY YOUR TICKET HERE ON DEMAND ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD:
Tickets: Click Here
Websites: https://chansons.show/ & https://www.stefanierummel.com/

People have the opportunity to experience Rummel's acclaimed vocal performance and storytelling at the Edinburgh Fringe digitally. This digital show was recorded in the elegant cabaret venue of the Adelaide's Town Hall in Australia in cooperation with The Garage International at the Adelaide Fringe.




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
TUNEabomber Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Photo
TUNEabomber Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

He never wanted to be a monster, just a musical theatre star – and to prove it Unabomber Ted Kaczynski comes back from the grave to perform the musical he wrote and rehearsed in solitary for you, his parole board. 

2
Cast Revealed For Jamie Armitages AN INTERROGATION at Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Cast Revealed For Jamie Armitage's AN INTERROGATION at Edinburgh Fringe

The cast for Jamie Armitage's chilling new play, An Interrogation, produced by Ellie Keel, has been announced!  Inspired by a true story, this tense thriller follows a conversation between an ambitious young detective and a seemingly respectable businessman.

3
Simon David Returns to the Edinburgh Fringe With DEAD DAD SHOW Photo
Simon David Returns to the Edinburgh Fringe With DEAD DAD SHOW

Simon David returns to the Edinburgh Fringe with the greatest “dead dad” show ever seen. 

4
Eloina Brings HIGH STEAKS to Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Eloina Brings HIGH STEAKS to Edinburgh Fringe

Queer, feminist performance artist and clown, ELOINA, brings HIGH STEAKS to Summerhall after a sold out run at VAULT Festival and as the winner of the Summerhall Award. 

