Scottish Dance Theatre Performs its First Show of the Year, THE LIFE AND TIMES

Performances are on 29 and 30 March.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 1 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Review: CELTIC CONNECTIONS OPENING NIGHT, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Photo 2 Review: CELTIC CONNECTIONS OPENING NIGHT, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Review: ROAMING ROOTS REVUE, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Photo 3 Review: ROAMING ROOTS REVUE, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming T Photo 4 Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming To UK Cinemas This February

Scottish Dance Theatre Performs its First Show of the Year, THE LIFE AND TIMES

Scottish Dance Theatre begins 2024 with a return for their acclaimed hybrid production The Life and Times, which will be performed simultaneously for audiences at Dundee Rep Theatre and at home on 29 and 30 March.

The Life and Times is an innovative hybrid dance show that originally premiered in 2021. Performed on-stage and filmed live in a single, continuous shot, audiences are taken on a cinematic and surreal dance journey set to a sumptuous soundtrack of Baroque music. 

The unique presentation of this show allows audiences both physically in the Rep auditorium, and those viewing the filmed stream from home, to experience the same live work at the same time.

Conceived and directed by Scottish Dance Theatre's Artistic Director Joan Clevillé, the work oscillates between playfulness and abstraction to create a visual meditation on human fragility and our relationship with time. 

Opening press performance: Friday 29 March.

Joan Cleville, Artistic Director for Scottish Dance Theatre said: “It's a joy to bring back The Life and Times to the stage of Dundee Rep and give audiences an opportunity to appreciate again the many facets of this work or, for those who missed it, to discover it for the first time. It certainly offers an experience like no other! Transforming the stage into a cinema or TV studio and taking people on a magical dance journey.”



RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Comedian Nish Kumar Will Embark on Live Tour For 2024 Photo
Comedian Nish Kumar Will Embark on Live Tour For 2024

Nish Kumar – host of The Mash Report and Pod Save the UK – has announced a brand-new live tour of the UK and Ireland for 2024. Nish, Don't Kill My Vibe is the latest offering from one of the UK's most thrilling political comedians - the tour will kick off at London's Hackney Empire on the 7th September 2024 and finish in Southend in November 2024. 

2
Review: ROAMING ROOTS REVUE, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Photo
Review: ROAMING ROOTS REVUE, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Now in its 12th year, Roddy Hart’s ever popular festival staple Roaming Roots Revue returns with an epic concert celebrating - for the first time in its history - the great Scottish Songbook.

3
Review: CELTIC CONNECTIONS OPENING NIGHT, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Photo
Review: CELTIC CONNECTIONS OPENING NIGHT, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

This year’s event promises to marvel music lovers once again as it will see the staging of the European premiere of ATTENTION! – the remarkable new symphonic work by Chris Thile.

4
#1 SON to Make World Premiere at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Photo
#1 SON to Make World Premiere at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe

'#1 Son' is a scandalous, satirical comedy set to make its world premiere at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe.

More Hot Stories For You

TO THE LETTER Comes to Oran Mor Next MonthTO THE LETTER Comes to Oran Mor Next Month
Scottish Dance Theatre Performs its First Show of the Year, THE LIFE AND TIMESScottish Dance Theatre Performs its First Show of the Year, THE LIFE AND TIMES
Comedian Nish Kumar Will Embark on Live Tour For 2024Comedian Nish Kumar Will Embark on Live Tour For 2024
#1 SON to Make World Premiere at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe#1 SON to Make World Premiere at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe

Videos

New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES Video
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Video
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared in Scotland Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
Sally-Anne Hayward: Egg Shortage in Scotland Sally-Anne Hayward: Egg Shortage
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/03-2/03)
Sam Campbell: Wobservations in Scotland Sam Campbell: Wobservations
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/06-3/10)
Ian Smith: Crushing in Scotland Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/07-6/07)
Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders in Scotland Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/25-2/25)
Steve Bugeja: Self Doubt (I Think) in Scotland Steve Bugeja: Self Doubt (I Think)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/13-6/13)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (9/21-9/21)
Adam Flood: Remoulded in Scotland Adam Flood: Remoulded
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/16-3/16)
Lou Conran: Tangent in Scotland Lou Conran: Tangent
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/16-5/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You