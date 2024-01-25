Scottish Dance Theatre Performs its First Show of the Year, THE LIFE AND TIMES

Scottish Dance Theatre begins 2024 with a return for their acclaimed hybrid production The Life and Times, which will be performed simultaneously for audiences at Dundee Rep Theatre and at home on 29 and 30 March.

The Life and Times is an innovative hybrid dance show that originally premiered in 2021. Performed on-stage and filmed live in a single, continuous shot, audiences are taken on a cinematic and surreal dance journey set to a sumptuous soundtrack of Baroque music.

The unique presentation of this show allows audiences both physically in the Rep auditorium, and those viewing the filmed stream from home, to experience the same live work at the same time.

Conceived and directed by Scottish Dance Theatre's Artistic Director Joan Clevillé, the work oscillates between playfulness and abstraction to create a visual meditation on human fragility and our relationship with time.

Opening press performance: Friday 29 March.

Joan Cleville, Artistic Director for Scottish Dance Theatre said: “It's a joy to bring back The Life and Times to the stage of Dundee Rep and give audiences an opportunity to appreciate again the many facets of this work or, for those who missed it, to discover it for the first time. It certainly offers an experience like no other! Transforming the stage into a cinema or TV studio and taking people on a magical dance journey.”