Scotland's Workshops Week Launches at Nine Venues Across Scotland This Easter

This Easter workshops, studios, and galleries from across Scotland will be opening their doors to the public for an exciting range of events, exhibitions and workshops for the first ever Workshops Week.

Taking place from the 2 - 9 April, Workshops Week is the brainchild of Scotland's Workshops, a network of artists and creatives located the length and breadth of the country. Specialising in the full spectrum of the creative arts, from photography to sculpting, glass blowing to printmaking, this network is the backbone of Scotland's vibrant visual arts scene and is made up of individuals and collectives committed not only to their craft, but to sharing the positive benefits that making has on wellbeing.

The perfect way to spend the Easter holidays, Workshops Week is suitable for those of all ages and stages, from beginners to those with an existing creative skill set, and with participating workshops found everywhere from Glasgow and Edinburgh to the far-flung coast of Caithness, you don't have to travel far to find the workshop that fits you (unless you want to!).

The vast majority of the week's line-up is free and includes brand new exhibitions, workshop tours, introductory courses, specialist talks, one off film screenings and much more besides. Below is a selection of what's on offer by region, but for more information on everything that is available visit https://scotlandsworkshops.com/

ABERDEENSHIRE

In Aberdeen at Peacock Visual Arts participants can enjoy Introduction to Etching on 7 April and/or Introduction to Risograph on 8 April, both entirely free of charge. For those who perhaps feel more comfortable looking than creating, there will also be a series of free-to-see exhibitions taking place offsite at both Aberdeen Art Gallery (Frances Walker: Printing On) and Drum Castle (The Fine Art of Printmaking Peacock at Drum).

LYBSTER

At the very north of the country in Lybster North Land Creative have a fantastic range of experiences on offer, all of which are again entirely free of charge. Those wanting to quite literally get their hands dirty, the two-hour Clay Kitchen workshop with Kevin Andrew Morris on 2 April is not to be missed. With four sessions taking place throughout the day, participants will be able to develop their own projects with guidance and demonstration from an experienced tutor.

For those who are a little more comfortable looking rather than doing, on 6 April visitors can enjoy a free tour of the Alistair Pilkington Studio and uncover the history of the float glass process, and from 3 - 8 April the COLLECT 2022 exhibition, a selection of new works celebrating the UN International Year of Glass, will be open to all on site from 11am - 4pm.

DUNDEE

In Dundee the DCA Print Studio throws open its doors on 7 April for a Print Studio Tour taking place for a small fee. DCA Print Studio will also be launching four brand new courses throughout the week. These are Intermediate Etching Class on 5 April, Intermediate Etching Class on 6 April, Gocco - (Screen Printing) on 7 April and 'MiScreen' on 8 April. With between 3 and 6 evenings dedicated to each, and all sessions starting at 6pm, the cost for these courses varies between £75 and £115, with concessions available.

EDINBURGH

At the Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop (ESW) on Saturday 2 April visitors are invited to attend the Graduate Residency Exhibition, an exhibition of work made by four Graduate Residents between October 2021 and January 2022. Throughout the week ESW will also be holding free tours daily from 2pm (the 5-8 April) and then on Saturday 9 April, adults and children alike can join Sculpture Saturday: Trailblazers with Katy Wilson. Designed for families to make, play and work together, this is also an entirely free event.

For fans of photography, Stills in Edinburgh will be hosting Digital Printing with Artist/Tutor, Paul Cowan, both in person and online from 11am - 5pm, on Saturday 9 Aril, and this is also the day that the gallery launches a new exhibition showcasing photography by Robbie Lawrence, which presents new talent in British Photography.

Also in Edinburgh, Edinburgh Printmakers will be hosting a Fused Glass Meadow Scene Workshop with Susan Petrie from Glass Needle on Friday 8 April from 2 - 4pm (12+ only). Participants will be given a pre-cut glass tile and access to a range of different types of ground glass to create a floral meadow scene. This tile will then be fired and added to a wooden stand ready for collection 3- 4 days later, meaning you will have a souvenir of Workshops Week to treasure forever. Also on 8 April, from 11-4pm there will be an open day featuring engagement activities, printmaking sessions, talks, films and discussion events, all free of charge.

GLASGOW

In Glasgow, with three different venues taking part, there really is something for everyone during Workshops Week. At Street Level photography exhibition THIS SEPARATED ISLE features 33 portraits of people across the UK and explores the concept of Britishness.

Free to see between 12pm and 5pm from the 3 - 8 April, visitors can also enjoy an introduction to the exhibition from Gina Lundy and Alicia Bruce, two of the featured photographers, from 2-3pm on 2 April.

Also taking place at Street Level is Pop Up Portrait Studio on 7 April between 12-4pm. A free, 30-minute tester session this is an opportunity for budding photographers to join a supported session and try experimenting with a few different creative camera techniques (and backdrops and props) to make a unique self-portrait.

On Saturday 9 April Glasgow Print Studio will be launching a brand-new exhibition by Elizabeth Blackadder at its First Floor Gallery from 12-2pm, and again this is free to attend.

INVERNESS

In Inverness the Highland Print Studio will be hosting studio tours and print demos on both Tuesday 5 and Saturday 9 April. Free of charge this is a fantastic opportunity to discover more about the different ways in which printing can be done, both in a professional setting and at home!



