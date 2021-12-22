Scotland Will Limit Capacity For Indoor Events to 200 Beginning December 26

Theatres in Scotland will return to limited audiences beginning on Boxing Day, The Stage reports. All indoor events in the region will be limited to audiences of a maximum of 200, with social distancing of one meter also implemented. This new regulation will last for up to three weeks.

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon warned: "This is not a choice between protecting health and protecting the economy. If we don't stem the virus then both health and the economy will suffer."

For indoor standing events, the capacity limit will be 100, while for indoor seated events it will be 200. For outdoor events it will be 500 seated or standing.

