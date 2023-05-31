STRICTLY BALLROOM: THE MUSICAL Announced At Theatre Royal Glasgow, 5-10 June 2023

Based on Baz Luhrmann's iconic worldwide film phenomenon, Strictly Ballroom: The Musical is set to sweep audiences off their feet when the show arrives at the Theatre Royal Glasgow from Monday 5 to Saturday 10 June as part of a UK and Ireland tour.

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion, Kevin Clifton stars as Scott Hastings and is joined by Dancing on Ice finalist and Coronation Street star Faye Brookes playing Fran.

The musical is based on the award-winning, global film phenomenon of the same name that inspired the world to dance and spawned the smash hit TV series Strictly Come Dancing. The show is directed by Britain's best-loved TV judge Craig Revel Horwood, who co-choreographs with Strictly's creative director Jason Gilkison.

Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom: The Musical tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer – played by former Strictly Come Dancing professional and 2018 champion, Kevin Clifton. When Scott's radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran (Faye Brookes), a beginner with no moves at all. Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families – and discover that, to be winners, the steps don't need to be strictly ballroom.

Featuring a show-stopping book by Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce, together with a sublime cast of over 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom: The Musical brings to life iconic songs, including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time with dynamic and joyous verve. The show's scintillating singing, dazzling dancing and eye-popping costumes combine to bring audiences a story of heart, comedy and drama, and promises to be an unforgettable night under the glitterball.

This uplifting and courageous musical originated as a stage play that Baz Luhrmann devised with a group of classmates at Sydney's National Institute of Dramatic Art in 1984. Eight years later he made his screen directorial debut with Strictly Ballroom, the first instalment in Luhrmann's acclaimed Red Curtain Trilogy. The vibrant film enjoyed staggering success, winning three awards at the 1993 BAFTA awards and a 1994 Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture, going on to become one of the most successful Australian films of all time, earning more than $80 million at the box office. In April 2014 Strictly Ballroom: The Musical had its world premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom: The Musical is a fabulous, feel-good evening full of sequins, singing and salsa. This unmissable kaleidoscope of glitz and glamour is a tonic for the soul and will send your heart soaring and toes tapping long after you leave the theatre!




