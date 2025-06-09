STRANGERS & REVELATIONS Comes to theSpace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two London-based Zimbabweans meet for their first date in an unconventional location, with the unexpected intimacy and shared cultural heritage leading them to reveal more about themselves than they were intending in an emotionally charged drama. Strangers & Revelations follows Zodwa into Malcolm’s house after a last-minute change of plan for their first meeting. As they connect through shared experiences of their roots and romantic mishaps, they reveal more about themselves and start to uncover deeper truths and shared griefs. Grounded in mythology and trauma, this production is an exploration of identity and the power dynamics between men and women through an African lens.

Strangers & Revelations premiered at the 2024 Kenya International Theatre Festival (KITFest) and is writer and performer Chiedza Rwodzi’s debut Edinburgh Festival Fringe show. Unshaded Arts will also be bringing Hassan Govia’s exploration of undiagnosed mental illness, Because, to the Fringe (Studio at theSpaceTriplex, 15.05 – 15.55).

Writer and performer Chiedza Rwodzi said, “Navigating London life as a Zimbabwean woman for over a decade has given me a unique perspective with regards to the dualism of two distinctive cultures. I decided to delve into this with Strangers & Revelations, and present a simultaneously authentic yet universal story about what happens when truths are unveiled and you have to reckon with who you really are.”

Unshaded Arts was co-founded by Chiedza Rwodzi and Hassan Govia. Chiedza Rwodzi is a Zimbabwean actress, creative entrepreneur, and storyteller and Strangers & Revelations is her first full-length production. Chiedza’s other works include her short play How Are You, Really? which was staged at the Kampala International Theatre Festival (2023), and her short film Courage In Silence: A Woman’s Fight (2024) which won Best International Short at the Zambia Short Film Festival.

Comments