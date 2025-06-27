STAMPTOWN Comes To Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After years of sold-out shows, international acclaim, and a global cult following, Stamptown returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2025 with a rendition that promises to be the most intense, unpredictable, and unrepeatable version yet: an ensemble-lead repeatable format.

This year, Stamptown is playing more nights than ever before at the Fringe: 14 nights in the more intimate 300-seat Pleasance Beyond, followed by six explosive nights in the 750-seat Pleasance Grand. Whether you prefer your Stamptown up-close and personal or on a riotous, arena-scale takeover, this rag-tag crew of gangster clowns promises a glorious clash of chaos and spectacle. Stamptown is the kind of show that doesn't just break rules - it sets them on fire, kicks them into the audience, and leaves you pounding on the doors begging for more.

Handpicked Anarchy: For 2025, Stamptown's cast is a carefully selected family of professional chaos engineers, led by the legendary Jack Tucker - the unhinged, sweat-soaked, bravado-laden alter ego of Zach Zucker, the bad boy of modern clowning. Tucker is a chaotic force of nature, a fever-dream stand-up whose sets feel like the punchlines are out to kill him, and whose spirit animal is an 80s Vegas comic caught in an electrical fire. Zucker, known for his madcap material, fearless crowd work, high-risk pratfalls, and gleefully rebellious spirit, has built Tucker into a live wire of a character that audiences both worship and flee from in equal measure. The result? A host who is both comedy's greatest liability and its last, insane hope.

This year's ensemble includes a mix of Stamptown regulars and handpicked renegades brought in specifically for the show - a bespoke gang of clowns, cabaret icons, and absurdists, guaranteeing the kind of wild, unpredictable chemistry that only comes from artists who share a common, absurd language. Expect the unexpected, the unrepeatable, and the unhinged - from absurdist clowning to avant-garde cabaret to whatever Jack Tucker decides should be on stage.

The Ultimate Late-Night Fringe Show: Stamptown is a raucous, electric ecosystem where the audience isn't just watching, but a key ingredient to the madness. Everyone in the room becomes part of the experiment, part of the cult, part of the legend. It's a place where the line between performer and spectator collapses into a cathartic blur. You don't just see Stamptown - you survive it.

Every night is unrepeatable, every show a one-off experiment in comedic alchemy. This is a stage where anything can happen and usually does - where the audience can find themselves pulled into the maelstrom, forced to question what counts as a "bit" and whether or not anything they're seeing is meant to be happening. That tension, that sense of unpredictability, is what makes it feel like every night is a once-in-a-lifetime event - because, in a very real way, it is.

When the lights hit and the first scream of feedback rings out, you're not just in the audience. You're in the chaos, and if you walk away without a story, you weren't paying attention.

Writing about Stamptown is a fool's errand. It's a show that defies description - a variety night, a cult, a dare. It's the kind of late-night mayhem that has made audiences scream with joy from New York to Melbourne, from London to LA. It's the show comics go to when they're finished pretending to be normal.

Stamptown is the late-night destination - the place to get baffled, exhilarated, and emotionally concussed by a cast of professional maniacs. Expect nudity, confusion, catharsis, and possibly a new personality by the end.

Go to have your life changed. Walk away with the neuroplasticity of your brain forever altered.

Stamptown will be performed at 11:30pm in the Pleasance Courtyard Beyond from 1st - 23rd August

