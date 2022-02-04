SIX Comes to Theatre Royal This Summer

Theatre Royal, Glasgow has confirmed that the international smash hit musical SIX will return to the Hope Street venue this summer with a brand-new cast. Performances will run Tuesday 14 - Sunday 19 June 2022.

SIX follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

Born in Scotland at Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 in a 100-seat as a student production, the show has fast become a global musical phenomenon with productions at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre and at the Sydney Opera House. In the UK, the show is now enjoying its third royal residence in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the Queens will be played by Chlöe Hart (Catherine of Aragon), Jennifer Caldwell (Anne Boleyn), Casey Al-Shaqsy (Jane Seymour), Aiesha Naomi Pease (Anna of Cleves), Jaina Brock-Patel (Katherine Howard) and Alana M Robinson (Catherine Parr). Grace Melville, Leesa Tulley and Natalie Pilkington (Dance Captain) will be joining the cast as Alternates, with Super Swing Harriet Caplan-Dean. The cast are backed by the show's all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

SIX was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. It won the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards and was invited to perform on the results show of ITV's 'Britain's Got Talent' and BBC's 'Children in Need Appeal Show'. Celebrating the global success of its songs with over 300 million streams and over 3 billion views on TikTok, the original studio album of SIX has officially turned Gold, marking over 100,000 sales in the UK and will be released on vinyl next month.

Learn more at sixthemusical.com.