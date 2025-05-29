Rob Auton Brings Debut Story To The Edinburgh Fringe With CAN: THE STORY OF A MAN CALLED CAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-award-winning comedian, writer, podcaster, and actor Rob Auton (The Change, Marching Powder, Starstruck) returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with CAN: The Story of a Man Called CAN - his first-ever fictional show, centred on a man who was once the world's leading motivational speaker... until something changed.

Following his biggest tour to date with The Eyes Open and Shut Show, Rob performs his new hour at Assembly Roxy, Upstairs, from 30th July - 24th August at 1.25pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Rob has earned a cult following with his acclaimed comedy, theatre, and spoken word shows exploring specific themes - from time and yellow to hair and even himself - which he has toured nationally and internationally, including the Melbourne International Comedy Festival multiple times.

A two-time British Podcast Awards Gold winner, Rob is the creator of The Rob Auton Daily Podcast, which has over 500 episodes and 2 million downloads. Praised by The Observer's Miranda Sawyer for "making you see the world differently," the podcast features Rob's uniquely humorous reflections on the everyday, blending spoken word with evocative music.

On screen, in the past year alone, Rob has starred opposite Danny Dyer in Marching Powder, appeared in Channel 4's hit comedy The Change, and released his debut stand-up special The Time Show with PLOSIVE and Turtle Canyon Comedy. He also featured in the latest series of Starstruck (BBC), adding to credits including Miracle Workers (TBS), The End of the F**ing World (Netflix/Channel 4), The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), Cold Feet (ITV), and Random Acts (Channel 4). His appearance on Stand-Up Central With Rob Delaney (Comedy Central) went viral, amassing over 21 million views.

Rob recently partnered with JF Abraham of acclaimed conceptual pop group Public Service Broadcasting to debut their collaborative project, Words With Music, to a packed tent of thousands at last summer's End of the Road Festival. Following its success, the duo will return to perform again this year.

Rob's latest book, I Strongly Believe in Incredible Things, was published by HarperCollins' Mudlark. He has also released three earlier books with Burning Eye and a spoken word album on Scroobius Pip's Speech Development Records.

