Riki Lindhome Heads To The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Star of Netflix's 'Wednesday' and CBS' 'Big Bang Theory' and Garfunkel & Oates singer-songwriter Riki Lindhome makes her Fringe debut with a funny and poignant show about fertility and surrogacy.

Renowned actress, comedian, and songwriter Riki Lindhome makes her Edinburgh Fringe debut with a comedic one-woman musical, Dead Inside. The show, a poignant mix of true stories and silly songs, delves into Riki's unexpected and arduous fertility journey, offering a fresh perspective on a still-taboo topic.

Infertility, while a common issue, remains largely unaddressed in mainstream conversation. With Dead Inside, Riki aims to break this silence, infusing her personal experiences with humour and candour. Audiences will be treated to an intimate portrayal of Riki's tough journey to motherhood, navigating through the highs and lows with authenticity, razor sharp wit and infectious music.

From egg freezing to adoption, from getting dumped right before an embryo implantation to pregnancy loss and undiagnosed medical conditions, Riki fearlessly tackles every aspect of the completely unpredictable path that finally led to the birth of her now two-year-old son. With poignant storytelling and catchy melodies, she brings to light the challenges of infertility and the topic of surrogacy while emphasising resilience and hope.

With a career spanning 15 years, Riki is no stranger to the comedy or music scenes. As half of the beloved musical comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates, she has toured the world, released 2 comedy specials, counts Michelle Obama as a fan, and has amassed over 100m hits on YouTube.

Now, in Dead Inside, Riki takes the stage solo, offering a unique introspective take on a decade-long quest to have a child. Made all the more more relatable by Riki's brand of off-beat, quirky, and incredibly smart humour, this revealing hour carries an intimacy with the audience that few performers can conjure.

"I'm going to say the things people don't say, without shame or holding back," says Riki. "Through Dead Inside, I hope to not only entertain those who are not experiencing infertility but also offer solace and support to those going through similar experiences and to ultimately feel less alone."

Dead Inside is a refreshing and thought-provoking addition to this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival line-up. Riki invites audiences to join her on this debut filled with laughter, empathy, and hope.

Riki Lindhome's career includes roles in acclaimed films such as Knives Out and Under the Silverlake and major hit shows Wednesday, The Big Bang Theory, Brooklyn 99, and most recently The Muppets Mayhem. She is half of Garfunkel and Oates, her musical comedy duo with Kate Micucci, and she is also the co-creator of TV series Another Period which aired on Comedy Central and was produced by Red Hour - Ben Stiller's production company. Additionally, Riki is an Emmy-nominated songwriter, and has contributed to animated movies and TV shows such as The Lego Movie 2 and the Spongebob Movie. She will appear as Maud in the upcoming horror film They Listen by Blumhouse films later in 2024.

Riki Lindhome - Dead Inside will be performed at 5pm at the Pleasance Courtyard (Beneath) from 31st July - 25th August (not 14th)

Booking Link: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/riki-lindhome-dead-inside

