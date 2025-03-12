Rhys Darby Brings New Show To Glasgow's Theatre Royal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Glasgow's Theatre Royal has announced that the Kiwi Icon, Rhys Darby, is returning to the stage with a brand new stand-up show, The Legend Returns, arriving at the venue on Saturday 28 June.

After almost a decade, Darby is back on tour with his classic mix of astute observations and physical stand-up cocooned in a fantastical storyline that takes his audience on a hilarious journey.

In a world full of AI and Robot tech can a simple dad with slightly tight jeans stay relevant? Ancient Astronaut Theorists say yes! Rhys hopes to prove that right now a touch of very human silliness is more important than ever!? Perhaps his unique skills once thought of as absurd, might just be useful after all!

Rhys Darby said today: “I'm so excited to return to the stage, a bit older, a bit wiser but mostly a bit sillier than ever before!”

While Darby may have been treading the standup boards since the mid 90s and is recognised as one of NZ's most successful comedy exports, he is best known internationally for his on screen work. He first gained attention as the well-meaning, but inept band manager, Murray Hewitt in Flight of the Conchords. More recently he has starred in the Jumanji franchise and Our Flag Means Death alongside long-time collaborator Taika Waititi. Rhys is also a prolific voice over artist having appeared in over 50 animation roles from Monsters at Work to Voltron Legendary Defender. When not on screen other projects include hosting NZs longest running podcast The Cryptid Factor and shares his funny musings on his Substack.

He has performed his unique style of storytelling all over the world and Rhys is never far from his standup roots having release 5 comedy specials. In addition to stand-up and acting, he has also written four books, This Way to Spaceship, a loosely autobiographical novel, and three kid's books about his alter ego Buttons McGinty.

