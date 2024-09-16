Review: UP, Tron Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



We discover the chances of perishing in a commercial plane crash are 29.4 million to one. Comforting—unless you’re that one. Visible Fictions presented the world premiere of original work Up at the Tron in Glasgow last week, which will continue to tour Scotland until the 5 October. The piece follows lucky Jay and unlucky Jayme, who meet on a plane as it crashes towards Earth.

What follows is a series of flashbacks and flashforwards reflecting on their lives, exploring themes of luck, choice, fate and coincidence. The actors hardly move, yet we are continuously captivated. The plot unravels by fluctuating between live actors and tabletop objects - dolls, cars, Barbie paraphanelia - creating an imaginary and engaging narrative. Actors Zoe Hunter and Martin McCormick juggle multiple roles so effortlessly that it's easy to forget the entire production rests on their two shoulders.

Although I’m nervous about flying, this didn’t detract from my experience of the play. The intriguing exploration of how we perceive luck and fate quickly overshadowed any fear, especially because the most significant plane scenes only occur at the beginning and end.

What made this piece so charming was its daring playfulness in defying traditional theatre norms. The actors brought inanimate objects to life, making us fully invested in their fates and desires. I found myself genuinely caring about the characters and even seeing a bit of myself in both of them. The ending was both emotional and intellectually stimulating, asking the audience to reflect on their own perspective of luck.

There were a few short interactive lectures I felt broke away from the piece, but overall the production was enchantingly enjoyable.

A highly recommended show that challenges conventional theatre.

Up was at The Tron Theatre until the 14 September and will be touring Scotland.

Photo Credit: Enya Fortuna

Comments